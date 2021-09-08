Racine man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
Kayon X. Holland, 21, of the 1000 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 7, 2020, an officer was sent to the Woman's Health Pavilion at Ascension Hospital for a sexual assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a girl under the age of 14 who had given birth the day before. She said she met Holland on Snapchat in mid-January and met up with him sometime in February. He arrived at her home and they walked to a residence in Racine Street. He then sexually assaulted her.
An investigator was able to identify Holland and made contact with him. He said he met the girl in January or February and had sexual intercourse with her. He said one or two months later she told him she was pregnant and she was 13. He told the investigator he's no longer interested in being with her but plans to be responsible for the child.
Holland was given a $25,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 7
Today's mugshots: Sept. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kayon X Holland
Kayon X Holland, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Stephanie E Raggs
Stephanie E Raggs, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (cause death), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Sirena Liane Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sirena Liane Robinson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Katie M Schwoerer
Katie M Schwoerer, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brandon T Taylor
Brandon T Taylor, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Aaron J Volling
Aaron J Volling, Niagara, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Twiwan A Walker
Twiwan A Walker, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bree S Walters
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bree S Walters, Pewaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mannie M Willis
Mannie M Willis, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Harley J Barkley
Harley J Barkley, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Tanner A Easton
Tanner A Easton, 600 block of English Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Tia D Eggerson
Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donald Flowers
Donald Flowers, 900 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Esmeralda E Gonzalez
Esmeralda E Gonzalez, 1600 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Burnell Dequael-Johnson
Burnell Dequael-Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Felix Mancilla Rojas
Felix Mancilla Rojas, 3200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevon J Marshall
Trevon J Marshall, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah Ann Beckius
Sarah Ann Beckius, 10100 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Biesboer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey A Biesboer, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Childers
Ryan L Childers, 39700 block of 60th Street, Burlington, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher A Cosey Jr.
Christopher A Cosey Jr., 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense, PAC less than 0.15).
Rene A Deltoro Jr.
Rene A Deltoro Jr., 1500 block of Willmor Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shannon M Fearson
Shannon M Fearson, 2200 block of Crown Point Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Max C Hagen
Max C Hagen, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.