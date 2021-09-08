Racine man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.

Kayon X. Holland, 21, of the 1000 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 7, 2020, an officer was sent to the Woman's Health Pavilion at Ascension Hospital for a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a girl under the age of 14 who had given birth the day before. She said she met Holland on Snapchat in mid-January and met up with him sometime in February. He arrived at her home and they walked to a residence in Racine Street. He then sexually assaulted her.

An investigator was able to identify Holland and made contact with him. He said he met the girl in January or February and had sexual intercourse with her. He said one or two months later she told him she was pregnant and she was 13. He told the investigator he's no longer interested in being with her but plans to be responsible for the child.