Racine man accused of his 6th OWI, allegedly had son breathing into ignition interlock device

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of his 6th OWI and allegedly had his son breathe into his ignition interlock device.

Marcakaven D. Riley, 36, of the 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, sixth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, tampering with an ignition interlock device and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:25 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched for a reckless driver complaint.

The officer made contact with the vehicle on Erie Street near Four Mile Road after it crossed the center line. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver was identified as Riley and there were two children in the vehicle as well. One of the children said that Riley was drinking Hennessy at a friend’s house and had been driving recklessly. The child also said he had been blowing into the ignition interlock device.

Riley smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. He also had very thick and slurred speech. He was asked to get out of the vehicle, but he refused. He eventually had to be physically removed from the vehicle. He repeatedly kicked the door of the squad car, kicked his feet outside of the door to keep it from closing and pushed his head out of the car door to try to get out.

Riley was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.