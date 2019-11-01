{{featured_button_text}}

 UNION GROVE — As a wintry mix fell Friday night, Tyler Tenner got into his stance with his eye on history during this WIAA Division 6 second-round game.

The scoreboard clock at Union Grove High School showed 5:04 remaining in the third quarter. Racine Lutheran led Cambridge 48-7. The play called was "H Power." And then Tenner took the handoff from quarterback Camdin Jansen at the Crusaders' 4-yard line and ripped up the middle for 19 yards.

That was that. The senior running back for Lutheran set the state rushing record with that effort. And the Crusaders went on to complete a 55-7 victory over Cambridge.

Tenner finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, giving him 6,903 for his career. He broke the previous record of 6,870 set last year by Bryce Huettner of Iola Scandinavia, which defeated Lutheran in the Division 6 championship game last Nov. 15.

Next up for Lutheran (11-0) is state power Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9-2), which has won eight state championships since 2000. The Ledgers rolled to a 48-0 victory over Johnson Creek Friday night.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Immediately after Lutheran's victory, coach Scott Smith told his players to celebrate the moment, but to state focusing on the massive task ahead. With Tenner's record in the books, the Crusaders will be able to do just that.

"It kind of takes that little monkey off my back where people were just asking me constantly, 'Are you going to break that record?'," Tenner said. "It put a little pressure on myself that shouldn't be there.

"It feels good to get it, but right now I'm focused on next week — St. Mary's Springs."

Tenner credited his offensive line of left tackle Henry Hoeft, , left guard David Voss, center Tim Nelson, right guard Seth Hultman and right tackle 

Photos: Packers' 2019 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2019, from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
2
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments