Reflecting on more than 40 years worth of memories covering sports in Racine County, I have come to this conclusion: There have never been two classmates who have made the impact of Racine Lutheran seniors Tyler Tenner and Caroline Strande, at least from a statistical standpoint.

Thumbing through my mental files, there were Park’s Brent Moss and J.C. Dawkins, who were starters on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 champion football team and on Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship team from January 1994.

There were Horlick’s Robert Berryhill and Sonja Henning, two of the most electrifying basketball players in county history. But that’s a little bit of stretch since Berryhill graduated in 1986 and Henning in ‘87.

We’re talking classmates here.

So strictly in terms of two student-athletes in the same class who have made such an enormous impact on a state level in one season, I have to go with Tenner and Strande.

Tenner, who is expected to sign with Robert Morris University Illinois, an NAIA program in Chicago, on Feb. 5, endured grueling pressure during the football season to become the state’s all-time leading rusher in all divisions. He finished with 6,932 yards to surpass previous record-holder Bryce Huettner of Iola-Scandinavia by 62 yards.

And then it was Strande’s turn.

Averaging a remarkable 36.2 points per game as a senior, the Minnesota recruit has closed to within 108 points of surpassing Henning’s once seemingly unbreakable county record of 2,236 (Strande has 2,129). Henning currently ranks 10th on the all-time state list.

Strande already has more points than any boy who has played in the county. JC Butler, a 2018 Prairie graduate, is the county’s all-time leader with 2,090 points.

If Strande maintains her season scoring average during the next three games, she will surpass Henning against Shoreland Lutheran on Jan. 31 at Somers. Strande almost certainly will not break the record at home since the Crusaders are also on the road Feb. 4 and Feb. 7.

While the state record of 3,229 points by 2015 South Shore graduate Megan Gustafson is out of reach, Strande has a chance of finishing among the top five girls scorers in state history.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barring injury, Strande has at least 10 high school games remaining, which includes Lutheran’s first-round playoff game. Based on her season scoring average, she would be at 2,489 points after those 10 games, which would move her past Racine native Chelby Koker, a 2019 graduate of Somers Shoreland Lutheran, for sixth on the all-time state list. Koker finished with 2,444 points.

Next on the list is 1994 Niagara graduate Anna DeForge (2,601). If Lutheran makes a deep playoff run, Strande has a good chance of surpassing her and finishing fifth on the all-time list.

But breaking Henning’s county record is an achievement in itself. She entered Horlick as a freshman in 1983 and became an immediate starter for coach Barb Chambers. Racine public schools switched from three to four years in 1983 and Henning was dominant for Horlick during all four of those years.

When she graduated from Horlick, Henning was the state’s all-time leading scorer. She went on to play for Stanford, which she led to the NCAA championship in 1990 as a junior. One year later, Henning was a first-team AP All-American before starting a professional career.

Thirty-three years after Henning was a phenom at Horlick, there are two phenoms at Racine Lutheran.

Tenner and Strande have passed each other regularly in the corridors of Racine Lutheran during the last four years and are casual friends. Together, they have created a buzz at the school that might be unsurpassed in its history.

“The accomplishments that both Tyler and Caroline have made have been amazing,” Lutheran Athletic Director Jason Block said. “Having two student-athletes with their talents and abilities in a senior class of only 44 students is something you just don’t see.

“The records they have broken, the awards they have won, and the statewide attention that they have received has been great not only for them but also for the school. They have helped generate a lot of excitement among our students and our constituents, and they have spearheaded major turnarounds in both football and girls basketball.

“Having the two of them, as well as junior Kat Schmierer in softball, gives us three reigning County Players of the Year, which is something that has never happened in our school’s history. They have also helped us win three conference championships in the same year which has never happened before for us either.”

But Block will remember Tenner and Strande for more than their athletic achievements.

“Tyler and Caroline have remained humble and don’t seek out the attention and recognition that they have received,” Block said. “They are both very good students and are leaders in the classroom as well as in the field and court.

“They are great role models for all our students and are establishing a legacy for our school and our programs for years to come. We are blessed to have two student-athletes of their caliber at Racine Lutheran.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.