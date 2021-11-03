Racine Lutheran High School under scrutiny following social media posts

Ford agreed and said more needs to be done to change the culture in the school after the involved student was disciplined. Some students are too "comfortable" at the school, so much so that they're outwardly racist, according to Ford, while other students' school days are being negatively affected.

"A lot of the kids that are involved, they don't go to class all the time," Ford said. "They're missing class because they're uncomfortable being in their classroom, because kids are harassing them constantly."

The most recent incident prompted Forward Latino to again contact the South Wisconsin District of the Lutheran Church and the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Church, of which RLHS is associated, telling them they "cannot allow this to continue" since "there's been almost no action taken whatsoever."

Forward Latino brought forward a plan to "protect student dignity," but Morin said the school hasn't implemented any of the suggested measures.