Racine Lutheran High School under scrutiny following social media posts

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls and within its student body as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."
The Journal Times received several screenshots of a boy identified as an RLHS student using racial slurs and hand signals on social media. The same student shared on social media an image of himself kneeling on someone's neck and using a hand signal, with the caption "#Georgefloyd challenge," an apparent reference to how then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted for killing Floyd; that ruling is being appealed.
Racine Lutheran High School administrators did not respond to numerous requests for comment.
Last month, during homecoming week, the school faced scrutiny when a group of students wore T-shirts with a brick design on them and the words "Trump's border wall." Around the same time, a bathroom stall was reported to have been vandalized with a swastika and a racial slur.
Linda Boyle, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, says nothing has changed since then. "The school has taken no meaningful action," Boyle said.
The student pictured in the #Georgefloyd challenge photo was sent home, his locker was cleaned out and is facing discipline, Racine Lutheran senior Serenity Ford said. After the photo was shared among RLHS community members, several students had their parents take them home from school since they "didn't feel comfortable" being at Racine Lutheran.
Neither this nor last month's incidents, however, is anything new, according to Forward Latino President & Chairman of the Board Darryl Morin.
In the past, students have not been permitted to celebrate Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month or Woman's History Month at Racine Lutheran, according to Morin. After working with RLHS after the T-shirt incident and helping students form the advocacy group Students 4 Dignity, Morin said more students and families have come forward with stories of racism remaining unaddressed in the high school, painting a new picture of the school's environment.
Morin said that discipline in the school has been enforced "unjustly, and in a way that was extremely biased; and that all these acts and these words, and images of hate, have been allowed to continue on."
Ford agreed and said more needs to be done to change the culture in the school after the involved student was disciplined. Some students are too "comfortable" at the school, so much so that they're outwardly racist, according to Ford, while other students' school days are being negatively affected.
"A lot of the kids that are involved, they don't go to class all the time," Ford said. "They're missing class because they're uncomfortable being in their classroom, because kids are harassing them constantly."
The most recent incident prompted Forward Latino to again contact the South Wisconsin District of the Lutheran Church and the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Church, of which RLHS is associated, telling them they "cannot allow this to continue" since "there's been almost no action taken whatsoever."
Forward Latino brought forward a plan to "protect student dignity," but Morin said the school hasn't implemented any of the suggested measures.
"All of them are in keeping with Luke's Gospel and philosophy, about the need to protect human dignity," Morin said. "And many of them are considered best practice at high-performing institutions across the country. So why Racine Lutheran High School would refuse to implement them is really quite telling, quite honestly."
An email sent by RLHS Executive Director-Principal Dave Burgess to Racine Lutheran families on Tuesday was forwarded to The Journal Times. It reads:
"Parents and Guardians –
Thank you for your concern and comments. While Racine Lutheran High School does not disclose individual student discipline records or matters, we can state that we were made aware of a situation involving social media posts and acted promptly to address it, in accordance with our student handbook. The students were issued appropriate consequences as a result of their behavior.
God’s Peace"