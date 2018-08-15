Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nate Bickel, dean of students at Racine Lutheran High School, reminds students about the school’s expectations, values and rules, during a pep talk on the first day of classes at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — School started on Wednesday for 265 students at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave. This is the 75th starting day for the school, which was established in 1944.

RLHS is believed to be the first school in the county to start the new academic year.

“It was a fabulous first day, and the excitement and energy exuding from the students confirms that great things are happening here at Racine Lutheran,” said Dave Burgess, the school’s executive director.

The day started with an all-school chapel service that focused on the school year theme from Ephesians 4:32, which reads: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.”

Students also enjoyed a social time before heading to their daily classes.

The school plans to will hold several celebrations throughout the year to mark its 75th anniversary. The kickoff event is the Journey through Time Party, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 22. For more information on the event or the school, call 262-637-6538.

