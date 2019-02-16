RACINE — A cornerstone of Racine’s music scene is gone.
Roy Edwards, the 65-year-old drummer known for drawing people together, died Monday from prostate cancer.
His five kids remember their dad’s unwavering love and constant positive presence, in addition to the band practices and jam sessions Edwards hosted in their basement.
“We would always be down there trying to imitate them,” said Josh, Edwards’ 34-year-old son, who also became a drummer.
Friends remember Edwards for constancy and friendliness. And musicians remember him as a teacher and confidant.
“Many people have written about his talent as a musician, as a teacher, not only about drums, but also life in general, about his kindness, understanding, compassion, and what a truly GOOD human being he was,” one friend and former bandmate wrote on Facebook Feb. 11, the day of Edwards’ death. “(Roy was) there for me during some of the best and worst times of my life.”
Spreading the love through music
Alicia Edwards, Roy’s 38-year-old daughter, talked about the “open-door policy” her dad and stepmom, Julie, had at their house. If you needed a couch to crash on or a friend to lean on, Edwards made himself available.
The thing he’ll probably be most remembered for is organizing jam sessions across the city, Julie said. If you wanted to make music, you were invited — no matter how much or how little experience you had with your chosen instrument.
“A lot of people told me dad allowed them to explore their musical talent,” Alicia said. “Dad was always my role model. We’d always want to be like him.”
He was, in a lot of ways, the consummate professional musician, having few other jobs besides teaching and playing music. When he wasn’t drumming, Edwards often ended up helping with lights and audio at concerts.
Edwards taught drum lessons at several of Racine’s now-closed music stores, including Horst Music Store (at the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue), Gary’s Music World (312 Sixth Street) and most recently at Copycat Music (3205 Washington Ave.).
“When he gave you advice … it sunk in with you. When Roy gave you advice or lent a helping hand, you felt motivated,” said bar-owner J.J. McAuliffe. “Even if it was something difficult, he made you feel like you could do it, you just need to work on it … He made you feel like nothing is impossible.”
“He was like a godfather to a lot of people for his advice and direction,” McAuliffe continued.
Edwards was rarely tied down to a specific band or project, playing with too many groups to name over the years including the Group Therapy Band.
The first drum kit
Edwards has been connected with music since birth, practically. His father was a preacher, Rev. Earl O'Neal Edwards, who dabbled in blues guitar.
His mom would tell stories to her grandkids about how, when Edwards was a kid, he would take pots and pans out of cupboards to bang on.
“We’ve got to get this boy a drum set,” Alicia remembered her grandma saying.
Edwards would go on to form a band with his brother, and perfect his craft by jamming all over the city.
He’s performed at pretty much every venue around town and has toured nationally after graduating from Park High School in 1972. In recent years, Edwards has become almost synonymous with Henry & Wanda’s (which closed in April) and George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.
Thoughts for Roy
For decades, Edwards has been instrumental (pun intended) in the Thoughts for Food benefit, where over a dozen local venues team up to collect donations for the Racine County Food Bank.
“Thoughts for Food is just not going to be the same without Roy Edwards in it,” said bar owner J.J. McAuliffe.
On Dec. 9, just a little over two months before his death, friends, fans and family gathered for a benefit at Route 20 Outhouse, helping raise money for Edwards’ mounting hospital bills and to celebrate his 65th birthday. Edwards, always a modest man, didn’t ask for any party.
He wasn’t able to attend, either, instead making a video call from his hospital room.
Alicia said that his last months and days were comfortable, even if they seemed to arrive too quickly. Family members visited his hospital room every day near the end, she said.
“There’s never enough time,” Alicia said. “It’s still very unexpected for us. We didn’t think it would go down the way it did.”
McAuliffe said that the number of musicians and bands in the city has dwindled in the 20 years since he opened his first bar. Edwards has stood in opposition to that trend, an unwavering monument to music in the city.
“He was one of the good guys,” McAuliffe said. “He was one of the guys who made you glad to be a musician from Racine.”
Funeral plans
A celebration of Edwards’ life will be held at the church he belonged to, Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road, Franksville, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the celebration. Rev. Willie Scott will preside over the services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.