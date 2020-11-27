Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

“When we were struggling through the dynamics of the 2009 housing crisis, coupled by Act 10 and the limits it put on cities, we were in a fiscally critical situation and we had to make a lot of really difficult decisions. As Common Council president he would bring it back to what mattered: Our people,” Dickert recalled of his late friend. “He could get us back to what’s important … what really matters is the residents and the people of the city.”

District 14 Alderman Jason Meekma, who has also previously served as City Council president, said in a message to The Journal Times: “I would say that Dennis Wiser was not just a mentor to me, he was a passionate leader and cared deeply for the people with whom he worked and represented. He dedicated so much of his life to serving this community in one way or another and he will be dearly missed.

Carrie Glenn dies unexpectedly at 55: Remembered as a 'passionate ... fearless' alderman & as a 'superhero' grandma “She was a very strong woman, a very positive person,” recalled her husband of 31 years, Charlie Glenn. “She liked to help people — anybody at any time ... She always tried to do the best she could. She was an amazing, strong person. Even in her passing she was a champion.”

"The work he did and the people he impacted will carry his legacy forward. I hope he will be remembered in this community for what a genuinely good person he was.”

No cause of death was immediately available.