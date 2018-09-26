RACINE — City officials are optimistic that Racinians will get out and vote this November, so they’ve submitted a proposal to make registering and voting early easier this year.
Mayor Cory Mason said Deputy City Clerk Tara Coolidge has been spearheading an effort to provide more opportunities for voter registration and early voting in this fall’s election.
As Mason and Coolidge laid out the details of the proposal on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., on Wednesday Coolidge said that due to the number of referendums on this year’s ballot, her office anticipates turnout will be on par with the 2016 presidential election.
“We’re going to be prepared for a presidential turnout in hopes that it’ll be just as large,” Coolidge said.
The proposal includes extending early voting hours, which are scheduled to start on Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 1. Racine residents will be able to cast their early ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Clerk’s office, Room 103, in City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. On Nov. 2, early voting hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Satellite early voting locations would also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the City Clerk’s office, Tyler Domer Community Center at 2301 12th St. and the Cesar Chavez Community Center at 2221 Douglas Ave.
Voter registration
Voter registration kiosks have been installed in the City Clerk’s office and at the library. Anyone with a Wisconsin state ID or a Wisconsin driver’s license can register and, if they’re not from Racine, request an absentee ballot.
In the 2016 presidential election, 8,829 people cast their ballots out of the city’s 39,190 registered voters, a turnout rate of 22.5 percent.
In August 2017, the state’s four-year voter roll maintenance program removed 5,704 Racinians from the voter registry. The city’s current voter registry contains 32,460 people.
Mason called the state’s policy of allowing people to register on election day “very progressive” but said that studies have shown people who are already registered are more likely to vote.
“If you do it ahead of time you’re more likely to participate,” Mason said. “And you only have to stand in one line on election day and not two.”
Coolidge said the most significant expense would paying city staff for overtime on Oct. 27 and for an extra hour on Nov. 2. Those shifts had not been scheduled as of Wednesday, so no estimated cost was available.
The proposal will need City Council approval. The Mayor’s office said that it will be on the agenda for the meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct 2 at City Hall, Room 205.
