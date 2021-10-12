Racine looks to initially fund social equity officer position with stimulus money

RACINE — Having passed an ordinance that created the position of social equity officer last week, the city lost no time in pursuing funding for it.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the city council use $500,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the position over the next four years.
The city recommended a salary range of $77,750 to $100,006, commensurate with experience.
Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives & community partnerships for the city, said the intention of the ARPA funds was intervention for communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, funding the position aligns with the city’s goal of diversifying the workforce.
According to data from early 2021, of the city’s 700 or so employees, only 78 were black and, of that number, only 14 were women.
The data was similar for members of the Hispanic community. Just 79 employees identified as Hispanic and, of that number, just 27 were women.
Although the city has long talked about diversification, the workforce is 76% white, even though only 65% of the city’s population is white.
Should the City Council approve the expenditure at its next meeting, the city intends to cast a wide net in its search for the best candidate.
“We want to make sure we get really talented applicants,” Selkowe said.
Mayor Cory Mason said he hoped to have the position filled as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
The social equity officer will have a number of responsibilities that will aid the city in incorporating principles of racial equity and inclusion into their operations.
Further, they will work to strengthen diversity on the city’s boards and commissions.
The social equity officer will work to identify the barriers that marginalized communities face in pursuing careers with the city or promotions within a department.
Where possible, they will organize training and leadership opportunities of staff-level, equity-focused capacity.
Equity officers
Mason explained one of the challenges the city faces in hiring a social equity officer is the field is particularly competitive right now.
Both Madison Area Technical College and the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison are in the process of hiring an equity officer.
The Overture Center would prefer a candidate with a master’s degree, three years of supervisory experience, and is offering a salary of $75,000 to $85,000, depending on experience.
Many municipalities, businesses and schools in Wisconsin have already hired a social equity officer or are in the process of hiring one due to address gaps in hiring and promotions for marginalized people.
The City of Milwaukee has an Office of Equity and Inclusion, and the City of Madison has a Department of Civil Rights that includes an Equity and Social Justice Division.
The city and county of Eau Claire hired a new Equity, Diversity & Inclusion coordinator in April.