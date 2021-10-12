Racine looks to initially fund social equity officer position with stimulus money

What is ARPA?

The American Rescue Plan Act is the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that immediately became a landmark legislation for President Joe Biden, who signed it into law on March 11. It aims to help the U.S. defeat the COVID-19 virus and nurse the economy back to health.

All 17 of Racine County’s municipalities, plus the county as a whole, are due to receive nearly $97 million combined through ARPA. The City of Racine is getting, by far, the largest piece: $46.98 million.