Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Growlers to Go-Go1.jpg

Chris Welch, owner of Trixie’s Liquor in Madison, shows one of the containers available used at his 18-tap Growlers to Go-Go business in May 2016. Racine aldermen are considering changes to ordinances that would allow such carryout alcohol businesses here.

 BARRY ADAMS, LEE NEWSPAPERS FILE PHOTO

RACINE — A Racine alderman wants to change a city ordinance that prevents selling alcohol to go after it has been removed from its original container.

Alderman Steve Smetana, who represents the 5th District, requested that the city consider changing its rules that govern the sale of alcohol in the City of Racine. According to the city’s code of ordinances, premises that hold Class B liquor licenses can sell intoxicating liquors either by the glass in house or in the original packaging or container — in quantities up to one gallon and sealed — to be consumed away from the licensed premises.

After a recent exchange with a local business, Smetana said he wants to change that.

Representatives of Apple Hospitality Group asked the Public Safety and Licensing Committee to expand the premise description for the alcohol license associated with its Applebee’s location at 2521 S. Green Bay Road, near Regency Mall. A representative of the company told the committee at its meeting on July 10 that the restaurant was interested in selling “growlers” of beer for its carside to-go services. Growlers are a jug containing 64 ounces that are filled from a tap.

The City Attorney’s Office advised at that time that such activity is not permitted under the ordinance. Per Smetana’s request, the attorney’s office said Tuesday that it plans to propose revisions to the ordinance that would allow businesses that option.

“(People) just like to have their beer, bring it home and enjoy it at home,” Smetana said. “It’s a way to have the beer in a jug.”

Committee members asked to look at rewriting the rule such that any to-go growlers would have to be sealed.

A spokesperson for Applebee’s previously declined to discuss the details of the restaurant’s plans for Racine. She confirmed only that the restaurant wanted to change the premise description for its Class B fermented malt beverage and intoxicating liquor license. At its July 10 meeting, the Public Safety and Licensing Committee opted to receive and file the request because of the limitations set by the ordinance.

Other changes

While the committee considers amending that rule, the City Attorney’s Office asked aldermen to make additional changes to that chapter of the ordinances that are considered a “clean-up.”

One such change pertains to a municipality’s authority in reviewing alcohol license applications. City policy now states that completed applications for retail alcohol beverage and operator’s licenses are to be forwarded to the Police Department for a background check. The police are expected to report findings of “any relevant arrest and conviction record,” the policy states.

The City Clerk forwards those findings to the committee if something in the background check warrants further review.

According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the new state law will limit a local government body’s ability to deny a license or suspend an existing license “based on a substantially related pending criminal charge, unless the charge is for one of certain specified crimes against a child or life and bodily security, or a violent crime against a child.”

The new law takes effect Aug. 1.

“(People) just like to have their beer, bring it home and enjoy it at home.” Steve Smetana, 5th district alderman
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Sari Lesk covers the City of Racine, Gateway and UW-Parkside. She is new to the community and moonlights as an amateur baker.

Load comments