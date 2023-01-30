Racine Literacy Council honors late executive director with reading room

RACINE — Steven Mussenden was motivated to help people. About a year after his death, one of the visions he had for the organization he left behind will be fulfilled.

Mussenden served as executive director of the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., for seven years before he died unexpectedly in February 2022 at the age of 61.

The Racine Literacy Council is planning to open the Steven Mussenden Reading Room in his honor in late February.

“Steven was always passionate about working with people, especially education wise,” Janice Mussenden, Steven’s wife, said. “So he felt that everybody should have the type of opportunity that was given to him as well. He was so motivated to help people.”

Steven, who was originally from New York, was born into a long line of teachers and professors from both sides of his family.

Steven met Janice when the two attended Queensborough Community College in New York. At Queensborough, Steven played basketball and Janice was a cheerleader. The two were married for 35 years.

The Mussendens moved to Wisconsin in 2000 when Steven was transferred for work.

When his job required him to return to New York four years later, Steven had fallen in love with the Dairy State and decided to keep his family here.

Steven earned a master’s degree in non-profit management and leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He was a loving father to his two daughters, Athena, 33, and Alexis, 27, Janice said, explaining how open the relationship was between the girls and their father.

“They would go to him before they came to me,” Janice said.

Janice said that Steven was dedicated to helping people.

She said he would work even during his off time to acquire funding and resources for the students of the RLC, and speak to organizations and even his church to get more people involved in helping people in need.

“We can help you if you are having issues,” is something Steven would often say to people, Janice said.

Steven was also involved in helping prison inmates earn high school equivalent degrees.

He also was very good about getting his family involved with the activities and fundraisers he put together for the RLC, and even was able to get neighbors to help, too.

“He got us all involved, a lot of people,” Janice said “He was really good at that, getting donations and having people participate. Whether they wanted to or not, he had a knack for that.”

Janice shared a memory of Steven giving a group of high school students comic books if their grades improved, with some of the issues being valued at more than $50.

“I asked, ‘Did the kids know that they cost that much?’” Janice said. “He replied, ‘Probably not,’ but that’s the kind of guy he was.”

Another memory Janice shared was a piece of advice Steven shared with one of his daughters’ friends who was struggling with history.

Steven told her, “History doesn’t change, so you just have to memorize it.”

During the winter break before his death, Janice said she remembers Steven rounding up a few staff from the council and painting offices in the building during what was supposed to be time off from work.

The Racine Literacy Council

Steven was hired as the executive director of the literacy council in May of 2015 and kept the position until his death.

He was known for leading the council through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he implemented a virtual learning platform and increased the population of adult learners by 25%.

Kay Gregor, who was Steven’s predecessor, returned to the council as an interim executive director after Steven’s death until Laura Sumner Coon took over. Sumner Coon was on the board of directors for three years before assuming the executive director’s role.

Sumner Coon said the council faced difficulties in the transition after Steven’s death. Many of the passwords and filing methods were only known by Steven.

“That person who’s the executive director holds a whole lot of information in their head, in their computer, in their connection with the people that are served and the employees,” Sumner Coon said. “Not everything in a business or a non-profit is committed to paper. So, when Steven died suddenly, we were all on alert.”

Before his death, the council had hired an executive assistant and program assistant who now had to not only learn their own roles, but figure out how to make things work without Steven.

The board of directors also had to step in and assist with the process.

“So many things in the operation of an organization died with Steven,” Sumner Coon said. “ We had so much to discover, what was there and what contracts we had because in this digital age, people don’t print a lot of things out. They were locked up in a computer.”

Sumner Coon and the council have made change to ensure that more than one person has knowledge and access for the organization moving forward.

The reading room

What is to be the Steven Mussenden Reading Room is a small, unused office in the council’s building. Shelving and furniture will be added to the room, as well as books that people learning at the council can read for enjoyment.

The reading room also will host an array of comic books and graphic novels. Steven was a collector of Marvel comics, specifically The Avengers and Black Panther, and also enjoyed James Bond novels.

Sumner Coon said the vision of a room where people could read for fun was something that came from Steven himself.

“We’ve had some people who have wanted to honor Steven in his time here at the literacy council,” she said, “and we thought that was the best way we could possibly do it.”

