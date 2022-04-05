Racine Literacy Council announces death of its executive director

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council is mourning the unexpected loss of their executive director, Steven Mussenden, who died on Feb. 22.

Mussenden guided the volunteer program through its most difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the establishment of online tutoring for adult students. His leadership led to several initiatives that included collaborative programs with the Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College.

Alexa Haigh, president of Racine County United Way, said “Steven always brought a positive and cooperative energy.

“His leadership abilities and kind nature made a huge impact on others,” she said. “On behalf of the United Way, we are deeply saddened by his loss.”

Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent, on learning of Mussenden’s sudden passing, said: “Steven was a passionate leader and advocate for adult literacy.”

“He was committed to working collaboratively with RUSD to ensure alignment between post-graduation and early adult literacy as a continuum of services for the community,” he added. “His impact will be felt for years to come. His leadership will be greatly missed.”

Mussenden was a native of New York who attended and received degrees from Queensborough Community College, St. Joseph’s College and recently obtained his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He became involved in numerous service organizations; former president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, Carthage College Urban Education Advisory, RUSD Superintendent Advisory Council, and served on the board of Cops N’ Kids till December 2018.

A celebration of life service was held March 7 in Bayside, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janice, and two daughters, Athena and Alexis.

Racine Literacy Council’s Board President, Eric Markusen, said staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors have vowed to honor Mussenden’s seven years of leadership by re-dedicating their efforts to expand the outreach efforts he created. A tribute by the Racine Literacy Council is planned at a later date.

The primary work of the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., is to provide volunteer tutoring programs in Racine County for adults who seek to improve their basic literacy skills or to learn the English language. A memorial fund has been established in Mussenden’s name at the Racine Literacy Council.

Kay Gregor, the RLC’s former executive director, is serving as interim director until a new executive director can be hired.

