Racine Library to offer curbside pick-up starting Monday

RACINE — The Racine Public Library plans to offer curbside pickup of materials starting on Monday, one of the first signs of easing restrictions put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The library has been closed since March 15.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these services again,” said Library Director Jessica MacPhail in a press release. “The library team members and I are eager to get library materials safely into the hands of our users. The library has patrons of all ages and from every background, but with schools being closed, we know there is a need to get more books into the hands of our children. It is our hope that during this time of crisis this added service will reduce barriers to reading and assist both parents and kids who are now learning from home.”

Safety first

Library employees will wear masks and gloves when handling the materials and will not hand materials directly to patrons. Patrons will have to verify their identity and then the items they ordered will be placed on a table in a tent outside the library, where they can pick them up. If a patron is unable to leave their car, they must notify the library staff at the time they schedule their pickup, so team members are prepared to deliver materials to the trunk or back seat of the car.