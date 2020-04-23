Racine Library to offer curbside pick-up starting Monday

RACINE — The Racine Public Library plans to offer curbside pickup of materials starting on Monday, one of the first signs of easing restrictions put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The library has been closed since March 15.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these services again,” said Library Director Jessica MacPhail in a press release. “The library team members and I are eager to get library materials safely into the hands of our users. The library has patrons of all ages and from every background, but with schools being closed, we know there is a need to get more books into the hands of our children. It is our hope that during this time of crisis this added service will reduce barriers to reading and assist both parents and kids who are now learning from home.”
Safety first
Library employees will wear masks and gloves when handling the materials and will not hand materials directly to patrons. Patrons will have to verify their identity and then the items they ordered will be placed on a table in a tent outside the library, where they can pick them up. If a patron is unable to leave their car, they must notify the library staff at the time they schedule their pickup, so team members are prepared to deliver materials to the trunk or back seat of the car.
The federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines say that the COVID-19 virus might live on library materials for up to 72 hours so the library encourages patrons to keep their library materials at home until the library is able to re-open.
For those who need to return items, the book drops have been moved to Lake Avenue due to construction. Any returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being shelved. Any new materials will also be quarantined for 72 hours before being processed.
Patrons are asked to either call 262-217-7631 or email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info to request items for pick-up. Curbside pickups will be on Lake Avenue on the west side of the building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The city said it would review library hours after two weeks.
