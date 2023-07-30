RACINE — The executive director of the Racine Public Library is stepping down after less than three years on the job.

The library announced that Angela Zimmermann has resigned and that a new interim director would be appointed soon.

Zimmermann submitted her resignation Thursday, and her last day on the job was Friday, according to the library’s announcement.

No reason was given for the resignation.

Zimmermann could not be reached for comment.

Library Board trustee Damian Evans said the executive director handed in her resignation Thursday at the end of a regular board meeting.

Evans called it a big loss for the library, and he was uncertain why Zimmermann decided to leave.

“I don’t know if anyone knows exactly why,” he said.

Evans declined to comment further, saying the Library Board of Trustees has not had a chance to discuss the situation.

Other library trustees could not be reached for comment.

The board has scheduled a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday to discuss Zimmermann’s resignation.

The library issued a brief announcement that was posted on its Facebook page, stating in part: “After two and a half years with the Racine Public Library, Angela Zimmermann has resigned from her position as the executive director.”

Based in a two-story facility at 75 Seventh St., the Racine Public Library employs about 65 people and operates outreach libraries, a bookmobile and a home delivery service.

Zimmermann took over as executive director in December 2020, succeeding Jessica MacPhail, who had held the position for more than 20 years. Zimmermann was previously director of the library in Mukwonago and before that Palmyra.

During her tenure in Racine, the library emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, completed a $1.8 million interior renovation and joined in a regional merger of libraries to create the new Prairie Lakes Library System.

Zimmermann also engaged in a political squabble with Racine city leaders earlier this year year over pay raises for library employees. The executive director and her library trustees resisted the pay raises out of concern about whether future funding would be available to sustain the higher salaries.

When a divided City Council in January approved a measure urging the pay raises, Zimmermann threatened to resign, but did not.

Records of the Library Board meeting last Thursday show there were plans to discuss “Board of Trustee oversight concerning employee HR issues.” Included in the agenda packet was a memo from a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction official, who warned that “library boards should refrain from getting involved in daily matters and should keep their focus at a high level.”

DPI official Shannon Schultz added: “The board should not override or circumvent the director, as that will only undermine the director’s authority with staff.”

