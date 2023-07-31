Angela Zimmermann, the library’s former executive director, resigned last week. Her last day on the job was Friday.
Zimmermann became the library’s executive director in December 2020.
In an email last week to library staff, Zimmerman said she resigned because she wants to spend more time traveling.
“I’ve chosen to take some time off…sort of a personal sabbatical…to travel a bit more (I’m headed back to the Mediterranean in August and have a big hiking trip in September) and will also spend my days filled with reading, hiking, swimming and more,” Zimmermann wrote in the email. “Wishing each and every one of you all the best! Be proud of RPL and proud of all the amazing things you’re all doing.”
Angela Zimmermann, executive director, Racine Public Library
Ally Hintz and Amy Valukas of Busias
Taron Edwards, Courtney Saffold,, Ky-Rah Shaw, and Ke-Ayr Shaw
Carol Burow Gianforte
Nick Demske and Angela Malone
Duke Otherwise and his band of volunteers
Library Duke Otherwise.JPG
Frances Scott and the Racine International Folk Dancers