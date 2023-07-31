RACINE — The Racine Public Library has a new leader after the former executive director resigned.

The Library Board of Trustees Monday during a special meeting voted unanimously to make an offer to Nick Demske to be the library’s interim executive director.

Demske accepted the offer Monday evening.

Demske will be interim director “until we can complete our search for the new executive director,” Board President Brian O’Connell said.

Demske, currently the library’s deputy director, is out of town at a conference and is expected to return to Racine this weekend.

O’Connell did not specify a timeline for when the board hopes to hire a permanent executive director.

Angela Zimmermann, the library’s former executive director, resigned last week. Her last day on the job was Friday.

Zimmermann became the library’s executive director in December 2020.

In an email last week to library staff, Zimmerman said she resigned because she wants to spend more time traveling.

“I’ve chosen to take some time off…sort of a personal sabbatical…to travel a bit more (I’m headed back to the Mediterranean in August and have a big hiking trip in September) and will also spend my days filled with reading, hiking, swimming and more,” Zimmermann wrote in the email. “Wishing each and every one of you all the best! Be proud of RPL and proud of all the amazing things you’re all doing.”

