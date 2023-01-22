Racine library board accepts $125K from city

RACINE — Show me the money.

That was the message from some city employees who work at the Racine Public Library to the Board of Trustees during their meeting Thursday.

The board voted unanimously to accept $125,000 from the city, which can be used either for a wage and benefit increase or bonuses.

James O’Hagan, the board secretary, made a motion to refer the matter to committee.

Asked to clarify his motion, he joked, “I want the money.”

Then more seriously he said, “Here’s what I want: I want the money. I want it as a 3% raise, and I want to refer it to finance and personnel.”

The matter was sent to the library’s Finance & Personnel Committee, where the details will be worked out before coming back to the library board.

The trustees will have to amend RPL’s 2023 budget to accept the funds, so whether the board decides to do a wage increase or bonuses, it will take some time to actually get the money into the hands of the employees.

History

The board crafted the library’s 2023 budget without the wage and benefit increase that all other city employees received because of sustainability concerns. The city’s budget was patched together using one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Trustees were concerned that in subsequent years the city could not sustain the wage increase, which would have to be paid from the library’s budget or by decreasing staffing levels.

Melissa Kaprelian, who is president of the library board and a city alderman, said Tuesday that the library’s executive director, Angela Zimmerman, wasn’t able to get information about the funding of the increase at the time the budget was crafted.

She said the board was never told that City Council had $125,000 to fund the increase and believed the board would have to fund at least 50% of the wage and benefit increase out of RPL’s budget.

Kaprelian was critical about the lack of transparency.

However, Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, and Alderman Natalia Taft, who is chairman of the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee, have said they were never approached by anyone with questions about the issue.

The Journal Times has filed a public records request to obtain all correspondence between Zimmerman and the city on the issue.

Wage differential

This was not the first time the board voted against implementing a wage increase adopted by the city.

In Dec. 2021, on a 4-3 vote, trustees declined to implement a 3% wage differential for employees who live in the city.

City Council adopted the measure to encourage employees to live in Racine and to offset the cost of doing so because living in the city is more expensive.

Kaprelian told the Journal Times that unlike other city departments, the library serves the entire county, and the board did not want to divide employees for the purpose of a wage increase into those who lived in the city and those who did not.

After the board crafted its 2023 budget without a wage and benefit increase, staff approached Mayor Cory Mason about the issue.

Mason told the Journal Times that the employees had questions about the funding.

On Tuesday, the issue was discussed during the City Council meeting.

Library staff used public comment time to express their frustrations and City Council approved a resolution encouraging the board to reconsider the issue.

The resolution supported a wage and benefit increase for library staff, but the board is independent of the city and under no obligation to take action.

The board gave library employees a bonus in 2022 and has signaled a willingness to use the city’s $125,000 to give bonuses in 2023.

One-time bonuses are preferred by trustees because wage and benefit increases have to be sustained into the future.

10 gorgeous college libraries 10 gorgeous college libraries Riggs Memorial Library Butler Library Charles Library Hoose Library of Philosophy George Peabody Library Joe and Rika Mansueto Library Geisel Library The Law Library Armstrong Browning Library Sterling Memorial Library