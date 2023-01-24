Racine LGBT Center looks to add new staff, focus on equity and youth events

RACINE — The word is out on some of these upcoming events.

The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., has a multitude of events lined up in the next couple weeks, including a course on the benefits of credit and a special Valentine’s Day celebration.

A special look at future events

Earlier in the month, the center hosted its first Donor Appreciation Breakfast, an event to recognize and acknowledge the key donors and funders of the center. The breakfast also included the direction the center is looking to go in 2023.

Barbara Farrar, executive director of The LGBT center, said that the center is looking to round out its staff, adding an equity coordinator and a youth coordinator.

“With that, the strategy is to continue doing what we are doing,” Farrar said. “Which is safe zone training, support groups, advocacy and then our community building events, like the prom, and then kind of add to that equity events and equity advocacy. Same with youth, youth advocacy and youth events, those kind of things.”

Farrar continues to say that adding those positions will allow the center to go into a “deep dive” on equity and youth based work.

Checking your credit

The center is also hosting a free learning event Thursday at 6:30—7:30 p.m. centered around teaching the benefits of credit, what to know before applying for it and methods to establish and re-establish credit and the real cost of different types of loans. A representative from Educators Credit Union will also share how to manage and keep your credit back on track with tips for the queer community. All are welcome to this free event.

Queer Book Club

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas is January’s read for the LGBT center’s Queer Book Club.

The book club started in the fall of 2020 as a way for members of the center to feel more connected virtually during the pandemic.

Farrar says the books chosen by the center are not exclusively queer focus, some of the past selections don’t focus on queer issues at all, as long as it has a race or ethnic component.

“The purpose of the queer book club is not only to look at the different aspects of the queer experience,” Farrar said. “But to also see the similarities, and maybe differences, between the queer community and people of different religious faiths or race or ethnicity.”

The club selects a new book each month and meets virtually at 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month.

Valentine’s Day

Friday, Feb. 17 is the planned day for the LGBT Center’s Valentine’s Day event at The Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St.

The event is not strictly for couples, or anybody in the LGBTQ+ community, single people and allies are more than welcome.

“It’s a fun event to come and celebrate love, or just to get out of the house and dance for a little bit,” Farrar said.

The event will feature dancing, hors d’oeuvres and an auction benefiting the center. More event and ticketing information will be shared soon.

Tickets will be $20 if bought ahead and $25 at the door.

Support groups

The LGBT Center also has it’s usual variety of support groups for people of all ages, sexualities and identity. The center also has support groups for parents and caretakers for LGBTQ+ youth. The LGBT center also offers a hybrid — both in person and virtual, depending on the participant preference — 50 and up group for older participants to meet and connect with other LGBTQ+ individuals. This group meets the first and third Saturday of the month and meets virtually and in person.

To join this group, or find a group or event for you, visit lgbtsewi.org/adult-group-sign-up/

RAISE Advocacy group

The LGBT Center also hosts the RAISE Advocacy group, who help educate the public on different issues that affect the queer community on the local, state and federal advocacy efforts.

To join the RAISE Group, visit lgbtsewi.org/raise-advocacy-group-sign-up/

Scholarships

The LGBT center recently received a grant from The Pfund Foundation, an LGBTQ+ scholarship organization dedicated to provide scholarships to LGBTQ+ learners from the Midwest in all stages of their education. In 2022, PFund Foundation distributed a record $124,500 to 51 queer students from across the upper Midwest.

The 2023 PFund Scholarship Application is now open. LGBTQ+ students who are looking to apply for the scholarship can visit pfundfoundation.org/scholarship-fund

