Racine leaf collection several days behind schedule

City of Racine Department of Public Works crew conducts its fall leaf collection Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, on Ashland Avenue on Racine's south side.
RACINE — Autumn fall
leaf collection is "three to four days" behind schedule "in all areas" of the city, the City of Racine confirmed Monday.
In messages to residents with the
Racine Recycles smartphone app, the city advised residents to "Please continue to place leaves in the appropriate location" and promised that "DPW (Department of Public Works) crews will get them picked up."
To have leaves picked up by DPW, they should be raked directly into street gutters, not into alleys, and should not be placed in garbage bags.
Leaf collection
began Monday, Oct. 3, and ends Nov. 28, occurring four times in total in each of the city's five areas. Go to bit.ly/3O8SFvF for the now-outdated leaf pickup schedule.
In photos: A day of apple picking, pumpkin selecting and fun having at Apple Holler
Look what I found!
Apple picking
Matthew Lenzen walks with his 3-year-old daughter Tahlia, following behind his wife, Shana, between rows of apple trees within the 78-acre orchard on Thursday at Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville.
Apple Holler pumpkin prizes
Wade Dresher, 2, enjoys his ice cream
Proud of her pumpkin
Brooklyn feeds a goat
Carolyn Diekfuss and her granddaughter, Adalynn, feed the goats
Thinking about pumpkin pie, perhaps
Pumpkin carriers
Zorin, from Mill Valley Elementary, speeds down Apple Holler's slide
Going for a ride
A very muddy hog
A curious goat
Boarding the bus
Ready to ride
Fall field trip
Students from HOPE Christian School line up to board a bus, carrying pumpkins they picked at Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, on Thursday afternoon. Among the activities enjoyed by students on field trips and families visiting Apple Holler are apple picking, hay rides, an expansive playground, shopping at the country store and feeding farm animals. For more photos of a day at Apple Holler, visit
JournalTimes.com/gallery.
Into and out of the orchard
