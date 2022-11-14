Racine leaf collection several days behind schedule

RACINE — Autumn fall leaf collection is "three to four days" behind schedule "in all areas" of the city, the City of Racine confirmed Monday.

In messages to residents with the Racine Recycles smartphone app, the city advised residents to "Please continue to place leaves in the appropriate location" and promised that "DPW (Department of Public Works) crews will get them picked up."

To have leaves picked up by DPW, they should be raked directly into street gutters, not into alleys, and should not be placed in garbage bags.

Leaf collection began Monday, Oct. 3, and ends Nov. 28, occurring four times in total in each of the city's five areas. Go to bit.ly/3O8SFvF for the now-outdated leaf pickup schedule.