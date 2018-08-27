RACINE — According to newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the City of Racine saw the largest unemployment decrease in the state over the past year.
The data showed that Racine’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.6 percent in July 2017 to 4.9 percent in July 2018, a 0.7 percent drop.
“The numbers show we are making progress on our goal to lift people out of poverty and make Racine a place where all residents have the opportunity for family-sustaining jobs,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated in a press release.
The city and county have partnered with entities such as Gateway Technical College, Wisconsin Regional Training Partnerships/Big Step, First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program and Manpower to improve workforce training and to connect employees with employers. In June, the City of Racine and the DWD launched Racine Works to prepare residents for public and private construction jobs.
“We know the opportunities exist, but it is our job, as a community, to make sure the residents of Racine are able to seize them,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “We still have a lot of work to do but I am proud of the partnerships we have in place and the initiatives we have put forth to help get people back to work.”
One such initiative, Uplift 900, is still in its early stages, but project manager Melvin Hargrove said the program has already made progress. Hargrove said about 200 people attended the block party/job fest on Aug. 17 at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., and at least five were hired on site by area employers. Another block party/job fest is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
“Even though we are still early in it, I believe that Uplift 900 and what we’re doing with employers, the county and services, I think we’ll see even better number next time,” said Hargrove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
How can this be fake news when the data is collected by the Workforce Development Department? It sounds like great news for Racine!
More fake news!
When people work we all win!! Everything gets better, Now just keep more of your own money and pray that this city's Mayor does not have the stupidity to raise fees or taxes in any way at all for a long time...They need to be cut , folks need to know they can keep what THEY earn!!
Thanks to tax cuts and eliminating many useless regulations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.