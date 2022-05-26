Racine law enforcement agencies announce new Violent Crime Task Force

RACINE — Local government and grassroots organizations met with the public Thursday afternoon to discuss a new initiative for combating the uptick in gun violence.

However, it was clear from the conversation that trust between law enforcement/government and members of the community will continue to be an issue — especially in light of the May 20 fatal shooting of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King by RPD Officer Zachary Brenner, and the lack of information being shared with the family in the aftermath.

The three-pronged initiative announced Thursday includes

A new Law Enforcement Violent Crime Task Force, More community programming, and Community engagement.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stressed that people had an inherent right to safety in their community.

“No matter where you live in Racine County — north side, south side, east side, or west side; regardless of your race or socioeconomic status — you have an inherent right to live in a safe neighborhood,” he said.

He said local governments were drawing a line in the sand. “We are doing everything in our power to keep our neighborhoods safe."

According to Assistant Police Chief Alex Ramirez, non-fatal shootings in 2022 are up 90% compared to the same time last year and reports of shots fired are up 42%.

Three-pronged approach

One of the points that was made repeatedly was the collaboration, not just between the city and county governments, or the Racine Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, but also between governments and community entities.

The prong titled "Community Programming" will focus on social and socioeconomic needs, such as workforce/business development, housing, education and crime prevention. Areas of need and opportunity as identified through feedback from the survey administered by the Racine County Task Force.

It will focus on identifying partners in the community for collaboration on issues of violent crime, which could include government, law enforcement, businesses, and community leaders.

Engagement

On hand to address the issue were members of the organization Voices of Black Mothers United.

Voices of Black Mothers United is a national movement led by the Woodson Center, which is based in Washington D.C. but with a presence in 22 states with thousands of black mothers who have lost children to violence.

Nakeyda Haymer, Wisconsin's director for Voices of Black Mothers United, explained the group organized to provide advocacy.

“There’s a lot of pain in our community,” she said. “There’s a lot of grief and there’s a lot of trauma that’s going unaddressed.”

“We believe that hurt people, hurt people,” Haymer said; put otherwise, people who have been hurt and experienced trauma are more likely to inflict such pains on others.

Haymer added how important it was to help mothers, to start there, in order to help the community.

She said she will be introducing community and family intervention efforts in the near future.

She was joined by Tanya Wooden, who lost her son Harry Canady Jr., to gun violence in 2017; and Antoinette Hicks, who lost her son to gun violence in February.

Wooden took the opportunity to reiterate the only pathway to safe communities was for people to work together.

“They say silent people get nothing but organized people get results," she said.

Wooden is a member of Voices of Black Mothers United. She said she was ready to work with the initiative to address gun violence.

As they have before, the mothers pleaded with the community to adopt a new mindset: if you see something, say something.

But that call doesn't have to be 911. Wooden noted that call doesn’t necessarily have to be to law enforcement because community members have the option to reach out to community leaders.

It is not snitching if it saves a life, she said.

Law enforcement

Another aspect of the initiative is the new collaboration between the Racine Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in the Law Enforcement Violent Crime Task Force.

According to Assistant Chief Ramirez, one of the avenues law enforcement intends to pursue is targeting areas where there are calls for shots fired.

The RPD has a staff member trained to collect data to show where the most reports of gun violence come from.

The Journal Times asked what safeguards were in place to ensure violent criminals were arrested without throwing such a wide net that there might be a return to the 1990s era of mass incarceration — when "tough on crime" often led to young, black men being much more likely to be thrown behind bars than their peers.

From 1982 to 2010, the U.S. prison population exploded from around 320,000 people to more than 1.5 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Black men make up a drastically disproportionate percentage of that population. While white and black people use drugs at nearly identical rates, according to 2013 FBI data, black people were 2.6 times more likely per capita to be arrested for drug allegations than white people.

Ramirez said the RPD would continue to respect the protections of the U.S. Constitution.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said the response of law enforcement would be data driven; that is, they will go where the data says there are high rates of crime.

Ongoing The Journal Times will continue covering the rise in violence the community is experiencing, law enforcement's newly announced responses to it, and ongoing attempts to repair fractured trust in the coming days, weeks and months.

