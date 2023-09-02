RACINE — The city launched an online permitting system Tuesday that will allow residents to get fence, roof and siding permits virtually.
Using the system, residents and contractors will be able to apply, pay and receive their licenses online. When the permit or license is ready to be printed, the system sends a notification to the user.
The city clerk’s office, building department and management information systems department collaborated on implementing the system to residents.
“This new permitting system reflects our commitment to embracing technology,” Tara McMenamin, city clerk and treasurer, said in a statement. “Together we’re building a more accessible and user-friendly city for everyone.”
Residents in need of a permit can access the portal at bit.ly/racinepermits and create an account to apply for a license or permit.
