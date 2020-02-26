Racine launches 5G, available March 6

“If we want to go to the next level around mobility, it requires 5G technology. If we want to get the next level of security and safety opportunities that exist with smart cities you need 5G to be able to do that. If you want to do the work that we want to do around sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint you need 5G technology to do that,” Mason said.

Details about how specifically smart cities technologies will be used to administer city services still haven’t been worked out. But another advantage of have 5G available in Racine is it will give the city a competitive edge for new high-tech industries, such as the internet of things, which requires high-speed interconnection.

“It gives us a competitive edge,” said Mason. “If you want to innovate and do that new technology, as a factor in this industry, this is a great place to be.”

But a key issue, according to Mason, is ensuring widespread access, which is why the city plans to have high-speed internet available at city community centers in time for summer sessions this year.

They are also in talks with the Racine Police Department about making wireless high-speed internet available at COP houses as well.