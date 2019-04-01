RACINE — The owner of a rental property in the City of Racine has accrued almost $629,000 in forfeitures for failure to get his building in compliance with city codes, although he’s had more than 18 months to do so.
Nhu Arn from the City Attorney’s office represented the city in Municipal Court in its case against the owner of 2214 Washington Ave., Ratko (also spelled Rajko) Sindjelic of Pleasant Prairie.
Arn said the Health Department received numerous complaints from tenants and that the COP officer from the area reported numerous complaints and calls.
One was in July 2017, when one of the tenants called the city to report that her unit’s bathroom ceiling was leaking sewage from the bathroom above. The inspector also wrote the medicine cabinet that was damaged from the leaking sewage and the apartment door which did not close and lock properly.
A month later, the inspector reported that the medicine cabinet and door had been replaced and the ceiling repaired, but it was still leaking.
In October 2017, the city did a multidepartment inspection of the entire building. Chief Building Inspector Ken Plaski said inspectors from Building, Environmental Health, Electrical and Plumbing, along with a police officer and a Section 8 representative, went through every apartment and common area. They cited 38 building and plumbing code violations and 46 health code violations.
The violations
Inspection reports list violations such as cockroaches, missing window panes, broken windows, water/heat damaged walls and ceilings, broken doors, multiple plumbing leaks, ceiling cracks, broken or missing tiles, worn or duct-taped carpet and a missing light switch plate.
One bathroom closet had a hole in the floor. One kitchen didn’t have a working exhaust fan or cold water at the faucet.
In one apartment, the inspector wrote, Sindjelic had to “determine the cause of the black soot coming from the furnace vent in the living room, make repairs and clean the wall.” Another entry read: “Repair light bulb fixture at the entry door to prevent bulbs from sparking.”
The Journal Times contacted Sindjelic, who initially responded by text saying he was unavailable. The Journal Times followed up and did not receive a response.
Repairs delayed
Landlords are initially given 30 days to get their buildings in compliance, though they can request extensions for extenuating circumstances, such as inability to hire a licensed contractor in time or needing to vacate the apartment.
According to a complaint filed by the city on Jan. 19, 2018, follow-up inspections were conducted Nov. 30 and Jan. 16. The complaint listed 46 total violations that had still not been addressed.
Even while Sindjelic was supposed to be repairing the building, issues continued to arise. On June 19, the ceiling fell in in one of the units and landed on the tenant. According to the inspection report, the tenant went to the hospital for treatment.
Inspectors found that most of the ceiling had fallen in and a “cement-like material” was over the drywall. Sindjalic was ordered to hire a structural engineer to explain the failure and check that the rest of the building was safe.
In the inspector’s photos, a baby crib can be seen in the corner of the room.
The math
Arn said that by the time the court sentenced Sindjelic in September, only 10 of the 38 building and plumbing violations had been addressed. All of the environmental health violations had been remedied except one.
He was sentenced to a forfeiture, with court costs, of $62.26 per day per violation. The environmental health inspection was on Oct. 4, 353 days before the sentencing, and the building and plumbing inspection was on Oct. 9, 348 days before.
So, for the 28 building and plumbing violations that calculates to:
$62.26 x 348 days = $21,666.48 per violation
$21,666.48 x 28 violations = $606,661.44
For the remaining health violation:
$62.26 x 353 days = $21,997.78
The total forfeiture was set at $628,639.22.
Arn said that should Sindjelic complete the repairs, then-Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason said in court that “she would consider significantly reducing the forfeitures.”
“The goal is not to punish,” Arn wrote in an email. “But rather to incentivize and require property owners to comply with building, plumbing and health code orders. The city’s interest is to protect the public by ensuring that all buildings and residences within the City are sanitary, safe and blight-free.”
The aftermath
Arn said that as of Thursday, the City had received no communication from Sindjelic that repairs have been completed. Until repairs are completed, he is required to pay $300 a month towards the forfeiture; if he misses a payment, the municipal court clerk could send the debt to collections.
Arn said that Sindjelic’s case is far from the norm.
“The majority of the time, the violations have been fixed by the sentencing date and as such, the forfeiture amounts are minimal,” Arn stated. “In cases where the code violations are still outstanding at sentencing, I would estimate that the forfeiture amounts typically fall anywhere between $500 and $50,000, depending on the number of violations, the severity of the violations and the length of time the violations have been pending.”
The only comparable case Arn said she’s handled in the past three years where the landlord received a forfeiture over $100,000, was a property owned by John Apple, the owner of the Park Theatre, which the city has ordered to be demolished.
Plaski said the city had attempted to connect Sindjelic with a developer interested in the property but the deal fell through because Sindjelic has to pay off the forfeiture before he can legally transfer the property. The Journal Times was unable to confirm this with Sindjelic.
At the time of sentencing, 10 units were vacant due to pending repairs and 28 were rented out. As of the date of publication, The Journal Times was unable to confirm whether those 10 units were still vacant.
