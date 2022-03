Racine, Kenosha county high schoolers show off their talents in the trades at SkillsUSA event in Madison

RACINE — Students from several area high schools are expected to participate in the 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference.

The competition, designed to showcase student skills in a variety of technical areas, is scheduled April 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Among the area high schools sending students to compete are Case, Park, Horlick, Union Grove, Waterford, Wilmot and LakeView Technology Academy in Pleasant Prairie.

First-place winners will go on to compete in National SkillsUSA Championships scheduled for June 20-24 in Atlanta.

More than 1,800 students are expected to compete in Madison in more than 80 competitions, including carpentry, barbering, cosmetology, cooking, masonry, photography, sheet metal and welding.

All contests are conducted to industry standards under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 5, followed by competition set-up and event briefings throughout the day. The championships take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6, with a closing ceremony and awards starting at 6:30 p.m.

Competition will take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, and at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St., both in Madison.

The public is invited to the competition, although there is a $10 entry fee for either the opening or closing ceremonies. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and follow public health guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

SkillsUSA Wisconsin was founded in 1973 as a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working to ensure that America has skilled workers.

For more information, go to skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-261-6334.

