Racine, Kenosha area students learn about saving the planet at American Family Field in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Parents and teachers may often tell young students to reduce, reuse and recycle, and it may or may not stick. But Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter telling them the same thing? Perhaps there’s a higher chance of it sticking.

Suter had students from Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties chanting those three environmentally-focused “R” words as well as “go, planet, go” on Tuesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

“I hope the kids go home and say ‘Hey, Mom, I want to start composting. I want to use less plastic. What can we do?’ … I hope that happens and I kind of hope I’m annoying to the parents, maybe,” Suter said, laughing.

Suter, who holds a dual degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard University, was one of the speakers Tuesday at AmFam Field, where approximately 360 students from nine elementary schools gathered as a culmination to the inaugural “Waste Free Crew” educational initiative providing educators in southeastern Wisconsin with instructive modules for fourth, fifth and sixth graders to learn and discuss environmentally-friendly practices.

The Milwaukee Brewers, SC Johnson and environment-focused nonprofit EarthEcho International partnered to create the Waste Free Crew initiative.

The effort is part of the long-term collaboration between the Brewers and SC Johnson to build awareness and educate fans about the importance of sustainability efforts in everyday aspects of life.

The program launched on World Water Day, which was March 22, and enrolled 4,000 students. Eighty-three teachers from 55 area schools incorporated the materials into the classroom teaching.

The materials, which consisted of guided lessons, handouts and multimedia, covered topics such as what plastic is and how it’s made, what the different types of plastic are and how we can reduce and reuse plastic.

The Waste Free Crew Day at AmFam Field Tuesday brought sixteen southeastern Wisconsin sustainability organizations that taught students at tables stationed throughout the club and terrace levels about various environmental topics through presentations, exercises and hands-on activities.

Students from Racine County were Evergreen Elementary fifth graders and fourth-grade students from Gifford School, Goodland Montessori and The Prairie School. Students from Kenosha County were fourth graders from Frank Elementary and Salem Elementary.

The session concluded with a lunch and speeches from Suter, SC Johnson Chief Communications Officer Alan VanderMolen and Founder of EarthEcho International Philippe Cousteau, Jr., in the seating bowl of the field.

VanderMolen told the students to recycle their plastic cups used at lunch. The plastic cup collection has been an initiative already implemented at AmFam Field; the plastic waste is instead to be used for SC Johnson’s Scrubbing Bubbles packaging.

Cousteau told the students a dangerous existing myth is that only adults can change the world.

“That’s a dangerous myth because that’s not true,” Cousteau said. “The only ones who can really change the world, are you. That’s the truth.”

Stations

David Reske, fourth-grade teacher at The Prairie School, said the event was beneficial for his students because they were able to learn about what organizations in different areas of Wisconsin are doing to limit sewage, limit plastic waste and treat water. He said highlights for the students were learning about rain barrels and finding some things can be recycled that may not have been as obvious, such as milk cartons.

“It doesn’t take a change of how you do things, it’s as simple as throwing it in the other bin,” Reske said.

Laura Buska, communications coordinator and Respect Our Waters program manager for Kenosha-based Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, which had a table at the event, said she hoped students are engaged and having fun during her group’s presentation.

“What happens to the land, happens to the water,” Buska said. “We hope to send the messages of less lawn, more native plants. People should be landscaping with a purpose and feeding the bees. We should be planting their food.”

