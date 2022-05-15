Racine, Kenosha and Madison area moms share how they're dealing with nationwide baby formula shortage

RACINE — On Friday, Amanda Lee brought her new baby, Nova, home from the NICU after a three-week stay.

Like most moms, she had a lot to do to get ready. One of those preparations included the scramble to find the right baby formula during a nationwide shortage affecting millions of parents and caregivers.

Lee said she was on the hunt for a week for the right formula, along with multiple people who were helping her in the search. They eventually found some, but it was a 45-minute drive from their Racine area home.

“I’m worried about when I need to get more,” Lee said. “I want to stock up, but I’d feel guilty for the other moms that need it, too.”

Why is there a baby formula shortage? Ongoing supply disruptions have combined with a recent safety recall to leave many pharmacy and supermarket shelves bare. The problems began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials — economy-wide issues that didn't spare the formula industry. Inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during COVID-19 lockdowns. Then in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility. As Food Safety News reported Saturday, "The FDA received four complaints of cronobacter infections in infants beginning on Sept. 20, 2021, and running through Jan. 11, 2022. Two of the infected babies died. Parents of all four infants reported having fed their children formula produced by Abbott Nutrition before they became ill." Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.

Networking

Evea Parker, too, has been struggling to get formula for her 8-month-old baby, Jacqueline, for about two months now.

While the general public has only recently started talking about the issue, Parker noted, moms with babies have been struggling since the Abbott Nutrition recall began in February.

Like other moms The Journal Times has spoken to, Parker has been traveling from city to city on her search, but she also relies on her network.

Parker belongs to a Facebook group, September 2021 Moms, who are helping each other through the shortage.

Experts weighing in on the subject advise moms to network with each other, to share rides to cut down on cost, and share formula where possible.

One Kenosha mom, who is in the Safe at Home program for domestic violence survivors and so is not being named directly to protect her safety, said her struggle is particularly difficult because she lives in a rural area.

There aren’t many stores nearby, so any trip to search for formula, for her baby boy, now 7-months-old, involves long drives that may prove fruitless anyway.

She said her family came through for her, bringing formula from out of town, but she continues to worry about other families.

Breastfeeding not always an option

Grace Voegeli-Smith has about two to three weeks before panic ensues again — before there’s another scramble to find baby formula that suits the needs of her 8-month-old twin boys, who were born prematurely.

The Sun Prairie mom currently relies on ordering specialty formula in bulk from Amazon.com, with some shipments containing roughly 18 cans taking weeks to arrive. That became the routine after Voegeli-Smith’s recent trips to several Dane County and state retailers turned up bare shelves.

Voegeli-Smith was recently down to her last can. It took an excursion to Minnesota to find two more — her boys go through one can in about 36 hours.

The stay-at-home mom used to breastfeed, but stressors greatly reduced how much milk she was able to produce. She’s now fully reliant on formula.

Can’t trust the World Wide Web

The Kenosha mom said one of the things she has seen is the sale of formula on Facebook Marketplace and other websites.

First of all, she expressed her disgust that people are buying up formula that others really need for their babies and then selling it for a profit on the internet.

Secondly, she advised people to be cautious about buying products off the internet. She said people have been having experiences of making purchases that never arrive.

“Parents will do anything to feed their babies,” she said.

Problems compounding for low-income families

A problem with much of the advice being given to families is it does not take into account those who cannot afford to drive from city-to-city or buy in bulk off the World Wide Web.

Lupe Hernandez, a Racine mom, pointed out that some stores are not putting the formula on the shelves. Instead, it must be ordered online and then picked up.

“Most of the time to buy online, you have to pay with a debit or credit card,” she said. “You can’t pay with WIC.”

WIC — short for Women, Infants, and Children — is a program affiliated with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program, a.k.a. SNAP, FoodShare or “Food Stamps.”

Some stores allow the use of EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer, which is how SNAP beneficiaries pay for food) online, but not all do.

WIC families already have the challenge of finding retailers who accept their benefit cards.

“Some parents who cannot afford it and depend on WIC are going to struggle finding formula on the shelves a lot more,” she said. “It’s not fair to them and their babies.”

In a written response, Wisconsin WIC stated it has continued to offer as many formula substitutions as possible during this challenging time of the infant formula shortage.

WIC advised families to keep an eye on its website (dhs.wisconsin.gov/wic) for up-to-date information. To ask questions directly, contact WIC Nutrition by emailing dhswicnutrition@wisconsin.gov, visiting dhs.wisconsin.gov/wic/contacts.htm or calling 608-266-3125.

WIC Nutrition Coordinator/Unit Supervisor Kari Malone said there is a list on the website, in English and Spanish, of safe formula substitutes. This includes large cans of formula.

Further, Wisconsin WIC and Medicaid have created a system for WIC participants to obtain Elecare and Elecare Jr. substitutions during the formula shortage with a streamlined prior authorization approval. This has provided another avenue for participants to receive formula.

Malone said WIC has worked with formula company representatives to get updates on supply, help locate formula at the store and send samples of formula when available.

WIC has also referred families to local food banks, while still noting that many food banks across the state have very limited numbers of formula available.

Reporting from David Wahlberg and Emilie Heidemann of Lee Newspapers is included in this report.

