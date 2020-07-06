Racine, Kenosha among five Wisconsin cities to receive a total of $6.3M to fund safe 2020 elections

Wisconsin’s five largest cities, including Racine and Kenosha, have secured more than $6 million in grants to help keep voters safe during Wisconsin’s upcoming elections.
“The big winners in this are the voters who will be able to safely vote this fall,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in an interview Monday morning.
Shortly after the state’s April primary, the mayors of Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay began working together on a plan to ensure that voters and municipalities in the August and November elections did not experience the same problems that were rife across the state in the spring election.
On Thursday, the five cities were notified that the Center for Tech and Civic Life had fully funded their “Wisconsin Safer Voting Plan” with $6.3 million in grants. The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a nonprofit based in Chicago that aims to get citizens more civically engaged.
“The Wisconsin spring election — in which voters were subjected to exposure to a dangerous virus, and municipalities scrambled to conduct safe elections — presented a cautionary tale of precisely how not to run an election during an outbreak of a lethal disease,” read a joint press release from the cities.
The cities aim to use the grant funds to do things like open adequate numbers of voting sites, set up in-person drive-thru voting locations, to provide personal protection equipment for poll workers and to recruit and train a sufficient number of poll workers.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian on Monday emphasized how important it is that citizens are not afraid to come to the polls and vote.
“We need to make sure that we have all the protections in place so that people know that they can vote safely,” he said.
Health safeguards, poll workers
Ahead of the April 7 election, cities were scrambling to find enough poll workers, to ensure they had enough personal protection equipment for those workers and to deal with a huge influx of absentee ballots from voters who were scared to vote in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayors of the five cities aim to use the grant money to ensure these same problems don’t plague their voters during the August and November elections.
“We have seen what can happen to elections in the midst of a dangerous pandemic — long lines, limited locations, threatened exposure to a deadly disease, and voters concerned about going to the polls due to serious health fears,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in the press release. “These resources will help us address these problems, and I thank the Center for Tech and Civic Life for making these important and wise investments.”
Milwaukee had only five polling sites open on April 7, compared to its typical 180. Officials mostly attributed this to a shortage of poll workers. Poll workers tend to be senior citizens, who are at higher risk of serious complications if they contract COVID-19.
Antaramian said not only were poll workers concerned about their own safety in April, but the City of Kenosha was concerned about some of its older poll workers who were still willing to do the job despite the pandemic.
“They were willing to work, our concern was, ‘is that a good thing for us to be doing?’” he said.
Needed relief
Mason said many municipalities blew through their budgets trying to conduct the April election as safely as possible amid the pandemic, so the mayors are thankful that the grant money will allow them to fund safer elections this fall without having to ask the taxpayers for more money.
“Obviously we were thrilled,” Mason said of learning about the grant awards. “We’ve all been struggling to get to a place where voters don’t have to decide between their health and their right to vote.”
The Wisconsin Safer Voting Plan aims to :
- Support early in-person voting and vote by mail, including expanding early in-person voting sites, providing assistance to help voters comply with absentee ballot requests, and utilize secure drop-boxes for return of absentee ballots.
- Launch poll worker recruitment, training and safety efforts.
- Ensure safe, efficient election day administration, including procuring enough PPE and disinfectant for election officials and voters and supporting expanded drive-thru voting on election day.
- Expand voter education and outreach efforts.
“I’m just excited to be able to collaborate with the other mayors and the other cities to do this safely,” Mason said. “I think we’ve learned that we all put together a better plan by collaborating with one another and can learn from each other.”
