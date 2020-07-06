Racine, Kenosha among five Wisconsin cities to receive a total of $6.3M to fund safe 2020 elections

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian on Monday emphasized how important it is that citizens are not afraid to come to the polls and vote.

“We need to make sure that we have all the protections in place so that people know that they can vote safely,” he said.

Health safeguards, poll workers

Ahead of the April 7 election, cities were scrambling to find enough poll workers, to ensure they had enough personal protection equipment for those workers and to deal with a huge influx of absentee ballots from voters who were scared to vote in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors of the five cities aim to use the grant money to ensure these same problems don’t plague their voters during the August and November elections.

“We have seen what can happen to elections in the midst of a dangerous pandemic — long lines, limited locations, threatened exposure to a deadly disease, and voters concerned about going to the polls due to serious health fears,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in the press release. “These resources will help us address these problems, and I thank the Center for Tech and Civic Life for making these important and wise investments.”