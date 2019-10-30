RACINE COUNTY — With as much as 4 to 5 inches of snow expected in the area into Thursday, the City of Kenosha has postponed its trick-or-treating until Saturday to give children a more pleasant experience.
The City of Racine, however, is sticking with its Halloween trick-or-treat plan, welcoming children to bundle up between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, to collect candy.
Kenosha has moved its new trick-or-treat time to 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Approximately 1-2 inches of snow was initially expected in Racine County for Halloween. That has increased to up to 6 inches in some areas.
The National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon was predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow in the Racine area overnight, into the early afternoon Thursday.
Because of Racine's proximity to the lake, it could stay warmer here, meaning more of a rain/snow mix before changing to snow overnight.
Toward the west end of the county, in Burlington 4 to 5 inches is expected with as much as 6 possible.
You have free articles remaining.
Denny VanCleve, NWS meteorologist, predicted that heftier precipitation could begin between 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday in both eastern and western Racine County and could continue steadily into the early afternoon Thursday.
The Journal Times is checking in with area municipalities on any changes to trick-or-treat times. Check back for updates.
During trick-or-treat times, residents should turn on a porch light or other exterior light if they wish to distribute treats.
Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2019 are:
- Racine: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m. (not changing)
- Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wind Point: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- North Bay: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Somers: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Kenosha: Nov. 2 1-4 p.m (updated)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.