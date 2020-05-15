Racine July 4 fireworks canceled, smaller neighborhood parade in the works

“We are going to ‘bring the parade to the community’ instead of the community coming to the parade,” said Wendy Spencer, co-chair of the parade committee for 4th Fest. “The term ‘parade’ is vast, and we are working very hard to make contingency plans for our Independence Day celebration. We had an open discussion with the City, and the safety of the community is everyone’s top priority. But we do feel that this community deserves the chance to celebrate. We are not going to stop our 84-year long tradition.”

“We know we need to allow people to celebrate the 4th, but it has to look different this year in the face of this pandemic," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "I sincerely appreciate the partnership with the 4th Fest Board to come up with this innovative approach for us to bring the parade to the people so that we avoid large gatherings that certainly could lead to a larger outbreak of COVID-19. I know this year will not feel normal, but I am confident that next year’s 4th Fest will be bigger and better than ever."

Fundraising continues