Racine July 4 fireworks canceled, smaller neighborhood parade in the works

RACINE — Things will look different this year for Racine's Independence Day Celebration. Racine will not be hosting its annual fireworks celebration, 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. announced Friday. But organizers are planning to do a smaller makeshift parade that they bring directly to neighborhoods to avoid one large gathering.
This week, staff with 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. met with City of Racine officials to work collaboratively on planning for the 4th of July celebration. Due to the COVID-19 threat, the city’s Public Health Department staff was not comfortable with allowing 80,000 people to gather to watch the parade and the fireworks planned for this year because there is not a way to ensure proper social distancing for those events.
However, city officials and the 4th Fest organizers agreed that if people can’t come to watch the parade, the parade could be brought to the people — where they live in their neighborhoods.
Specific details about what the parade will look like are still forthcoming as the parade committee and 4th Fest Board continue meetings. The city and the 4th Fest Board share the goal of creating a smaller scale parade, escorted by the Racine Police Department, that will spend a portion of the day driving throughout neighborhoods so that families can celebrate safely from their homes. Additional details will be released when available.
“We are going to ‘bring the parade to the community’ instead of the community coming to the parade,” said Wendy Spencer, co-chair of the parade committee for 4th Fest. “The term ‘parade’ is vast, and we are working very hard to make contingency plans for our Independence Day celebration. We had an open discussion with the City, and the safety of the community is everyone’s top priority. But we do feel that this community deserves the chance to celebrate. We are not going to stop our 84-year long tradition.”
“We know we need to allow people to celebrate the 4th, but it has to look different this year in the face of this pandemic," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "I sincerely appreciate the partnership with the 4th Fest Board to come up with this innovative approach for us to bring the parade to the people so that we avoid large gatherings that certainly could lead to a larger outbreak of COVID-19. I know this year will not feel normal, but I am confident that next year’s 4th Fest will be bigger and better than ever."
Fundraising continues
4th Fest continues to work at fundraising efforts as it is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through the generosity of individual and corporate donations. 4th Fest is currently participating in the Do More 24 campaign through United Way of Racine County. Donations can be made at domore24racine.org.
