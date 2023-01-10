Racine Journal Times announces new executive editor

The Journal Times, Racine County’s top provider of news, will have a new executive editor starting on Monday, Jan. 16.

Mike Boyd comes to Racine with over 30 years of journalism experience, having most recently served as the editor-in-chief for News West Publishing in Bullhead City, Arizona.

He previously served as an editor with MSN Local and MSN Money. He also worked as an editor with the Business Examiner in Tacoma, Washington; Colorado Springs Business Journal in Colorado; and the Fayetteville Observer in North Carolina.

He will serve as the executive editor for Southeast Wisconsin, directly supervising all Racine news operations and overseeing the editors in Lake Geneva and Kenosha, working closely with John Sloca, the local editor at the Kenosha News.

Adam Rogan had been working as the local editor for The Journal Times, but recently took a job with Catholic charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“Mike is a proven veteran news editor who knows how to get in the trenches with his newsrooms and provide the best print and digital experience for readers,” said Marc Chase, who is the Midwest News Director for Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News. “We’re thrilled he’s joining the team to lead our news efforts in Racine and our news strategies throughout Southeast Wisconsin.”

“I'm looking forward to learning more about the area and working with the outstanding team members in Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva to continue providing the news and information that local residents want and need,” Boyd said. “I've always considered journalism to be a calling and a service, and I believe there is no higher service than providing a paper's audience with the most relevant and accurate information possible."

He went on to say, "While we can't be everywhere and cover everything, the goal always will be to do as much as we can at the highest level of professionalism and quality.”

