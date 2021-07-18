Racine Job Fair set for Tuesday at Fountain Banquet Hall

RACINE — For students wanting to land their first job or long-time workers looking to switch occupations, the Racine Job Fair is just around the corner, coming to Racine and Kenosha County.
Racine job seekers should come to Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, on Tuesday, July 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with employers. For Kenosha area residents, the Kenosha Job Fair is at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha, on Wednesday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., to hand out copies of their resumes.
The Job Fair hosts are The Journal Times, The Kenosha News, Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Equus Workforce Solutions.
Representatives from more than 75 companies are looking to hire health care workers, teaching assistants, food service workers and many more.
Jobs seekers should bring copies of their resumes, do background research on the companies they want to apply with, be prepared to answer questions about themselves and of course, come in with your best outfit and attitude.
Racine’s Job Fair will include representatives from the following companies:
A & E Incorporated, Allendale Association, Allied Plastics, Alpha Homes Of Wisconsin, Ascension Healthcare, Badger Meter, Birchwood Foods, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Bright Star Care, Brookdale Kenosha, Celestial Care, Daniels Chiropractic Office, Inc., Educators Credit Union, Eldercare Cottages, Express Employment Professionals, Fair Oaks Foods, Familia Dental, FHI, FIber-Tech Inc, First Student, Foxconn, Gateway Technical College.
General Mills, Golden Oil Company, Goodwill Great Lakes, Grand Appliance & TV, Green Bay Packaging, Halpin Staffing Services, Jimmy Johns, The Journal Times, Kelly Services, Kenall Manufacturing, Kenosha County, Kenosha County Police, Kenosha Human Development Services, Kwik Trip, L & M Corrugated Container Corp., Lighthouse Trucking, Lutheran Social Services of WI & Upper MI, Lynch Family of Dealership, M&W Shops, Inc., MahlerClean.
Mauser Packaging Solutions, Military Sealift Command, Modern Woodman of America, O & H Danish Bakery Inc, Ozinga, Personally Yours Eldercare, Pioneer Prodcuts, Plastic Parts, Pomp’s Tire Service, PPG Industries, QPS Employment, Quickcable, Regal Beloit–Grove Gear, Retail Odyssey, Roundy’s Distribution Center, Rustoleum, S & C Electric, Schneider, Six Flags of America, Southern Wisconsin Center, Spectrum/Charter Communications.
Stowell Associates, Summit Packaging System, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, TempsNow Employment, The Racine Office, Transportation Security Admin, UNFI, USPS, Volunteers Of America Wisconsin, VP Xpress, Willkomm Companies, Wisconsin Construction Laborers, Wisconsin Dept of Corrections, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.
Companies scheduled to be present at both Racine and Kenosha job fairs include Caring With Honor, Echo Lake Foods, Educators Credit Union, Familia Dental, First Student, Gold Standard Baking, Green Bay Packaging, Johnson Financial Group, The Kenosha News, Kenosha Area Transit, MahlerClean, Six Flags of America, USPS, Volunteers of America Wisconsin and Waymaker Enterprises Inc. and more.
Those who pre-register for the Racine or Kenosha job fairs will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card from Kwik Trip and receive additional information about upcoming events.