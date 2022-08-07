Racine is upping its drowning-prevention game

RACINE — Racine is stepping up its water safety game.

After a summer filled with tragedy last year, with two adults and three children losing their lives in the water near Racine’s beaches in Lake Michigan in 2021, new safety initiatives have launched this year. There’s remote-control buoys that can be sent out to endangered swimmers. There’s enhanced buoy lines and new ring buoys. There’s new sonar systems for the boat patrol and dive team.

Now, a new series of videos — paid for by the Racine Unified School District featuring first-hand accounts from members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Fire Department and Racine County Dive Team — are now aiming to further educate the public on how to be safe on the water.

Here are four things we learned from the video series:

Getting three Fs in school isn’t good. But knowing the three Fs regarding rip currents could save your life.

The three Fs are:

Flip

Float

Follow

If you find yourself caught in a rip current and being pulled out further into the water, “The No. 1 thing if you find yourself in that current is to fight that initial natural instinct of swimming directly back to shore,” said RFD Driver Operator Gavin DeGrave.

What you should do instead is flip onto your back and get your bearings while floating. Rip currents often pull swimmers faster than even Olympic-level swimmers could counter. DeGrave said trying to swim against a rip current is like trying to outrun a treadmill.

Once on your back, the next steps are to:

Call for help

Try to swim perpendicular to the rip current.

That way, if the rip current is pulling you directly out into Lake Michigan, swim parallel to the shore until you find the current has ceased. Then, start trying to make it back to shore or continue trying to flag down help.

Don’t underestimate the lake

Lake Michigan is the deadliest of the Great Lakes. Of the 101 drownings in the Great Lakes in 2021, 48 were in Lake Michigan, according to tracking from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

“It’s a big swimming pool. It’s alluring and it’s beautiful, but it’s dangerous and unforgiving,” said RFD Lt. James Zarbock.

Life jackets

“The best life jacket is the one that you wear,” said Deputy Nick Koldeway in one of the videos.

Still, having the life jacket actually fit appropriately can make a difference in saving lives. If it’s too big, it could come off at the least opportune time.

“You want a friend or family member to help adjust these. The most important thing is that you’re sizing these appropriately,” said RCSO Capt. Bradley Friend.

Added RFD Lt. Tony Yocco: “To the parents of young children, especially infants: they need to be wearing life preservers. Accidents are called accidents for a reason. You don’t anticipate them…

“Your kids are your priority. Just because there are lifeguards at their post, it is not a lifeguard’s responsibility to watch your kids.”

Pier safety

Don’t jump off the pier.

The waves and currents tend to be heaviest near piers. Regardless of if you are a strong swimmer, Lake Michigan can be overpowering, and the waves can easily take someone out to shore or slam them into the pier itself or rocks nearby.

One of the five people who died in Lake Michigan near Racine last year — Thomas J. Walker of Missouri — died after he jumped into the water Aug. 22 to save two children who were in distress near a pier. The kids lived, but Walker didn’t.