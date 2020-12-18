Racine is not banning veterans from RPD, as suggested in Police Reform Report

Despite concerns of some officers, Palmer doesn’t think the idea will move forward. He said “there is no precedent in Wisconsin” for this kind of prohibition and he’s not aware of any similar prohibitions in the U.S.

“There is no research, that I’m aware of at least, that former members of our armed forces are more likely to use force … they would have arguably more training, more ways to avoid using lethal force,” Palmer said. “I’m not concerned that this is something the city would pursue … I think there’s no quantitative basis for it.”

Powell defended the fact that Payne & Frazier included the comments about veterans serving as police officers in the final report. He explained if there are people concerned about law enforcement militarism, there should be a conversation about that, and the concerned individuals should be allowed to express their concern.







Militarizing the police concerns

The concern of a militarized police force has long been a topic of conversation — not so much because veterans become police officers, but because law enforcement has been the recipient of so much refurbished military hardware.