Racine is "low risk" for COVID-19; health officials offer advisement for people exposed to virus

RACINE — Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that Racine is at low risk for an outbreak of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, but that people should continue taking precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, six cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the State of Wisconsin, none of which were from the City of Racine nor Racine County, according to Bowersox.
The first three confirmed cases were in Dane and Pierce counties. The next three, all of which were confirmed on Wednesday, were in Waukesha and Fond du Lac.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday declared a state of emergency after learning that 11 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state.
Bowersox said that her department is coordinating with county government and health officials to prepare in case the virus spreads to Racine County.
In a statement following a briefing call with the White House, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said: “It was repeated several times on the call: the risk of being infected is still low and most cases are mild. The focus is on reducing the possible spread to older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions or compromised health.”
Vos advised citizens to turn to coronavirus.gov, which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for reliable information regarding the pandemic.
Restrictions in Racine
Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street, as an extra precaution, has implemented “temporary visitor restrictions,” meaning that only two visitors will be allowed per patient at any given time. Also, visitors with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit the hospital.
Also, citing guidance from the CDC, no one who returned from a country in the past two weeks that has been designated as a Level 3 or Level 2 Warning for coronavirus will be allowed to visit the hospital.
If I think I have it, what should I do?
Dr. Amy Franta, vice president of medical affairs at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, said people with fever and cough who might have COVID-19 should call ahead to clinics or emergency rooms before showing up. That’s what a recently diagnosed person did, allowing staff to direct the person to an alternative entrance, avoid a common waiting room and get health care workers protective gear.
Racine County health officials gave the same advisement: call ahead to your health provider and then follow their instructions.
According to Kaye-Eileen Willard, chief of staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital: “Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms are very similar to those of other respiratory viruses including Influenza. Individuals who have these symptoms, AND have traveled to an infected area OR had contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 should contact their physician.”
Virtual care is also an option for patients who think they may have contracted coronavirus, Willard said. An app for this purpose can be downloaded at ascension.org/onlinecare.
All Saints President Kristin McManmom added that infection control specialists who work with the CDC are staffed at the hospital.
As for preparedness to deal with the outbreak, there are concerns if more diagnoses arise in the U.S. There have been three confirmed cases in Wisconsin, two of which are in Dane County, as of Wednesday afternoon.
“If there was a true surge of large numbers of patients that required ventilator support or that required ICU care, no one entity can claim that we are fully prepared,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health in Madison, said at a news conference Wednesday.
Who’s afraid of the flu?
By comparison, Bowersox pointed to influeza, which so far has infected an estimated 30-45 million Americans this season and resulted in at least 18,000 deaths. By the end of the season, Bowersox said estimates were that influenza’s death toll could be as high as 45,000 nationwide.
“That’s what we’re concerned about,” said Bowersox. “That’s what we’re focusing on.”
Bowersox said every flu season has two peaks, where the numbers reach their highest point and then subside. She believes the city may have had its second influeza peak last week.
She did not have solid numbers for the Board of Public Health because of the malware that froze the city’s computer networks on Jan. 31. Once the system is up and running again, Bowersox said her department will need to input its paper records into the system to get an accurate count.
John Berge, president of the board, pointed out that many of the precautions recommended for COVID-19 — frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow and avoiding touching your face — are the same that are recommended to reduce the spread of influenza.
“They probably will be doing it more this year. We should see that in the number of flu cases,” said Berge. “This sort of practice should cut down the flu.”
Bowersox said while those precautions could help, she was still concerned that only 45% of Wisconsin residents receive the 2019/2020 flu shot.
“The vaccine was well situated for the type of influenza this year so they made some good choices but at the same point only 45% of us got vaccinated,” Bowersox said. “We really really need to concentrate on that vaccination and increasing that rate.”
Taking precautions
In a press release put out on Tuesday, the Racine Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department recommend that people:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash;
- Clean, disinfect frequently touched objects/surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and
- If it is not an emergency and you get sick, call your health care provider before seeking care.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.