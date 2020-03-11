Racine is "low risk" for COVID-19; health officials offer advisement for people exposed to virus

She did not have solid numbers for the Board of Public Health because of the malware that froze the city’s computer networks on Jan. 31. Once the system is up and running again, Bowersox said her department will need to input its paper records into the system to get an accurate count.

John Berge, president of the board, pointed out that many of the precautions recommended for COVID-19 — frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow and avoiding touching your face — are the same that are recommended to reduce the spread of influenza.

“They probably will be doing it more this year. We should see that in the number of flu cases,” said Berge. “This sort of practice should cut down the flu.”

Bowersox said while those precautions could help, she was still concerned that only 45% of Wisconsin residents receive the 2019/2020 flu shot.

“The vaccine was well situated for the type of influenza this year so they made some good choices but at the same point only 45% of us got vaccinated,” Bowersox said. “We really really need to concentrate on that vaccination and increasing that rate.”

Taking precautions