Racine is home to a women's tackle football team. Its inaugural home game is Saturday at Horlick Field

RACINE — There's a new team in town. And the all-women Midwest Mountain Lions are on the prowl for their first win this weekend at Historic Horlick Field.

The women's semi-pro football team is set to compete in the penultimate game of its first season on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves at Horlick Field, 1648 N Memorial Drive.

While being based in Racine/Kenosha counties, the Mountain Lions are open to any women in the region between Milwaukee and Chicago. The team is a melding of multiple women’s football teams that used to span this area of the country that have since folded separately.

The team formed in 2019, getting ready to play in the 2020 Women's Football Alliance season. But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the season was benched. The Mountain Lions did not compete in the 2021 season because of ongoing COVID-19-related concerns. The 2022 season is the Mountain Lions inaugural season.

The Midwest Mountain Lions are owned by Mary Ellen Six and her wife, Snoopy Shuster. While Six is from Brookfield, they both now reside in Chicago.

Jahamal Hardy serves as the head coach for the Mountain Lions. Hardy is also the defensive coordinator for the Racine Raiders.

Shuster is the defensive coordinator and a linesman for the Mountain Lions, as well as an intern coach for the Raiders.

"This is our first year hitting the ground running, getting a team together and on the field. We have some veterans and also some good rookies this year, and we have just completely bonded and come together as a team. I think the biggest striving fact behind that, we have no more than 20 players on our team, but we are mighty," said AJ Jungbluth, a player for the Mountain Lions who also designed the team logo.

Everything about the team, from the uniforms to the name, were designed and chosen by players.

Six and Shuster encourage women of all shapes and sizes to try out for the team. “Football is a sport for every size and body type,” Shuster said. "Most women like sports like soccer and basketball; that is, small-slender women running around. But in football, we have every size.

"We run the gamut of sizes, it's a sport for every person. If you are an athlete or want to be an athlete, we have a spot for you somewhere.”

The Mountain Lions are about to finish their first season as a developmental team in the Women's Football Alliance. Having two games completed already, this Saturday's game will be the first home game for the Mountain Lions. It's rematch of their first game in the season April 23, which ended in a 52-6 win for the Tidal Waves in Michigan.

On May 28 at Horlick Field, the Mountain Lions go up against the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards, a fellow team in the developmental division that claimed a 28-0 win against the Mountain Lions on May 14 in South Dakota.

The WFA is a women's semi-pro football league that plays full-contact games, following NCAA rules. The league is pay-to-play, with many players finding sponsorships. There is also an online fundraiser ongoing at bit.ly/39wL6i3.

“This is for the love of the game. We do not get paid to do this, there is very little recognition for what we do,” Shuster said, “I have been coaching women's football for 14 years, before that I played for several years, and yet everything I talk about women's football, I get asked if it is powderpuff, lingerie, or flag football. Were not doing it to make a big name for ourselves, we are doing it because women love football.”

The WFA season spans from the spring into the summer, specifically not to conflict with the NFL season.

There are more than 60 teams in the league across the U.S., plus one team from Canada.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. Tickets are sold at the gate and are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (5-17) and college students with ID. Children under the age of 5 get in free.

