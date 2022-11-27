Racine Interfaith Coalition seeking donations to support new courtroom, immigration efforts

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition is seeking donations on Giving Tuesday as the nonprofit nears its 30th birthday in 2023.
RIC has a new Transformation Justice Task Force, which RIC Co-President Linda Boyle stated “is busy doing court observations and holding trainings to begin participatory work in the courts.
“Our Department of Justice-certified Immigration Law Project will soon begin at our office to help local immigrants, asylees and refugees with paperwork, etc. Our financial needs are growing with a new full time organizer, a new office manager and a digital organizer.”
Boyle called “Giving Tuesday is a needed piece of fundraising for us.”
On Tuesday, any donation up to $1,000 to RIC to support work in the courts and with immigration rights are to be matched. The nonprofit hopes to raise $2,000 Tuesday.
Go to
bit.ly/3U4R6jL to donate.
