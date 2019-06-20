Racine Interfaith coalition prays for teen who was shot, and his loved ones

MOUNT PLEASANT — Less than a week after 18-year-old Tyrese West was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant Police officer, members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition gathered to pray for him, his loved ones and the community.
West was shot early Saturday morning after he allegedly fled from the officer and was uncooperative. The teen was reportedly armed with a gun.
“This young brother that has passed away, he had a life, he had a family, he had loved ones and I know that they’re grieving,” said Pastor Prentiss Robbins, Jr., a community organizer for RIC.
Robbins said he’d just learned upon arriving at the vigil at the scene of the shooting, near 24th and Racine streets, that West’s family had asked people not to come to it, and to attend another vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location. Robbins said he understood, and that RIC was not trying to upset the family.
“They’re dealing with pain and anger,” he said.
RIC has been holding vigils to pray for those who died by violence and to consecrate the ground where the violence happened for more than 20 years.
“No one deserves to die a violent death,” Robbins said.
Tamerin Hayward, co-president of RIC, said West was at a time in his life when he should have been going to school, getting a job and having a girlfriend.
“The real tragedy to me is that Tyrese was 18 years old,” Hayward said. “He should have been just starting his life and instead it’s over.”
Hayward’s co-president, Linda Boyle, urged relationship building and taking action to try to stem violence in the community.
“If we do not reach out in faith and build those relationships, we are going to end up with more situations that bring us together in a place like this,” Boyle said. “We need to change this. We need to talk to each other. We need to pray together, but we also need to act together.”
RIC has put on six vigils for community members who died by violence in the Racine area in the same number of weeks.
“It just has to stop,” Hayward said.
Boyle read a statement from Nick Demske, supervisor for Racine County’s First District, as he was out of town and not able to attend the vigil. It read, in part, “We need people to have courageous conversations around these issues starting now so that we won’t find ourselves at similar memorials in the future, wondering if we did enough.”
Robbins said members of RIC needed to continue to reach out to the families of victims of violence to find out what they can do to help. He added that they needed to do something beyond just holding vigils.
Why?
Local activist Maria Morales said she heard a lot of people saying what should or shouldn’t be done during the vigil.
“What I want to know is why,” she said.
There are still many questions about West’s death that have not been answered by law enforcement, including what non-lethal methods were used to try to stop him and whether he shot at the officer before he was shot.
Morales lost a nephew to gun violence, she said, and also experienced the death of a son and a daughter. She said she didn’t hear enough during the vigil about what West’s family is going through.
“Losing a child is the hardest pain,” Morales said. “I share that pain.”
