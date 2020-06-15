Racine Interfaith Coalition board unanimously supports Mayor Mason's police reform plan

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition's board of directors unanimously backed a reform plan proposed by Mayor Cory Mason in the City of Racine.
Mason announced his plan to establish the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform on Thursday, a nine-person committee that would assess the Racine Police Department's use of force policies. Mason's plan also includes hiring the Racine-based firm Payne & Frazier Consultants, LLC, to coordinate community conversations to talk about policing at a cost of up to $47,500.
That money would come out of the Racine Police Department's budget, a re-appropriation that Police Chief Art Howell approved. Mason also plans to require all police officers to undergo implicit bias training.
Two days after the plan was laid out, Racine's City Council unanimously approved it — with one alderman absent.
Mason has credited former President Barack Obama for inspiring parts of the plan. Obama earlier this month called on all U.S. city councils, mayors and police oversight boards to reassess their police use of force policies.
In a statement signed by RIC Co-President Linda Boyle Monday evening, the Racine Interfaith Coalition said, "Racine became the first city in the area to respond in this way to the crisis brewing in our country for so long and finally reaching the boiling point following the murder of Mr. George Floyd. Studying the 'Use of Force' policies, engaging the public and making needed reforms are the basis of this initiative."
The statement from RIC also calls on the state legislature to consider and pass AB 1012, a bill backed by Gov. Tony Evers that addresses police use of force that has yet to receive the necessary Republican support to move forward.
