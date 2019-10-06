{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine police and firefighters were called to the scene of IHOP, 5800 Durand Ave., early Sunday evening after it was reported that billowing smoke was coming from the restaurant, according to scanner reports.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Racine Fire crews and the Racine Police Department responded to the building. The restaurant was promptly evacuated and no injuries were immediately reported, the scanner said.

As of 6 p.m., fire engines were seen leaving the restaurant and no smoke was seen coming from the structure. 

The Journal Times will provide more information as it becomes available. 

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

