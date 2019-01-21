RACINE COUNTY — If the partial government shutdown doesn’t end in the next 40 days, landlords will be put into a tight spot if they have tenants who receive housing vouchers.
Tenants who receive federal housing vouchers will still have to pay the usual 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent during the shutdown. But the Department of Housing and Urban Development is closed and has only approved funding through February, meaning that it won’t be paying rent to landlords unless something changes.
Thus, landlords may not receive the majority of their expected rent payments because of the shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. It’s illegal for landlords to evict Section 8 tenants so long as their 30 percent is paid, according to the Racine County Housing Authority, which is the local distributor for HUD housing voucher money — although there is a loophole for landlords who have tenants on month-to-month leases.
Brad Paul, the executive director of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, a statewide organization based in Madison, said that if the shutdown doesn’t end soon, practically everyone in the state will be negatively affected.
“People could get evicted. People could lose their food assistance and go hungry. Homes, especially in the winter, people are counting on (them),” Paul said. “I think the thing the shutdown is showing is how important federal assistance comes in so many areas of our lives.”
Vouchers at risk
“We have our funding through February. No payments will be sent out after February as far as we know,” RCHA Executive Director Larissa Seward said.
This means some landlords could face tightened budgets since their incomes could be severely reduced.
“The landlords are expected to go without their HUD payment during the shutdown and absorb that — somehow,” said Chris Kerbawy, an attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin.
Jon Frickensmith, the president of the Southern Wisconsin Landlords Association, said that there’s a good chance some landlords will still evict tenants if HUD money does not show up. He said that evictions would be legal if tenants are living in a month-to-month rental, because in those situations leases “can be terminated for no reason,” even though Frickensmith would discourage landlords using this last resort.
“If the government shutdown drags on and rent payments stop getting paid, some tenants will get evicted,” Frickensmith said in an email. “The reality is a landlord’s bills don’t go away and the landlord may not have a choice. The bank needs to be paid or the property will be foreclosed on.”
“Are people going to start getting evicted en masse? Are landlords going to work with tenants? There’s a lot of questions,” Paul added.
And even if they don’t get evicted, Kerbawy pointed out that renters could still end up losing their homes if landlords are forced to foreclose on properties because they can’t make mortgage payments.
Seward said that, whenever the shutdown ends, it could take about a week for HUD to get up and running normally, which could cause a slight delay in payments being sent out.
For landlords, there’s little they can do at the moment but hope the shutdown ends before it directly affects their bank accounts.
“What we are encouraged to tell landlords is that they will get their money, but it could be several months down the road,” Seward said, adding that landlords would receive back pay for any missed payments. “We’re informing landlords to talk with their mortgage companies to see what they can do.”
How housing vouchers work
Section 8 funds, which have been around since the Great Depression, are delivered via 3,400 public housing authorities nationwide — including the RCHA — through funds provided by HUD.
People who receive Section 8, which only include low-income individuals and families, are required to devote 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent and utilities. The local housing authority, funded through HUD, covers the rest.
But since HUD closed with the government shutdown, no one will be able to approve March’s funds until it reopens.
“The money is there. The staff just isn’t there to allocate it to our bank account,” Seward said.
There continues to be high demand for housing vouchers locally.
Seward said that 1,600 families currently receive housing money through the RCHA. The average Section 8 beneficiary receives about $460 monthly in Racine County.
There were 5,093 people who applied for 1,500 vouchers during a four-day period in August when the RCHA reopened waitlist applications for the first time in nearly four years.
Approximately 4.7 million American households receive federal rental assistance, according to HUD.
It isn’t only Section 8
As a result of the shutdown, Section 8 is in the same boat as FoodShare — nationally known as SNAP benefits and previously known as food stamps. These food benefits, which feed about 12 percent of Wisconsinites, will be cut off starting March 1, unless something changes.
Other programs that could have their funding end after February include School Meals/Child Nutrition Programs; Commodity Supplemental Food Program (which provides food to residents over 60); and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance funding is reportedly unaffected by the shutdown.
“These same people who receive financial assistance … those are consumers as well, so the private sector is going to feel an effect if they’re economic situations take a turn,” Paul said.
Racine County Housing Authority Executive Director Larissa Seward is encouraging landlords, tenants and interested community members to contact the RCHA with any housing questions or concerns they have during the shutdown.
The housing authority is located at 837 Main St., Racine. The Housing Authority can be reached at 262-636-3405 or rcha.org/contact-us.
