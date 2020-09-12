Racine house fire caused by rodent smoke bomb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A house fire was reported in the 2040 block of Orchard Street that was allegedly caused by a rodent smoke bomb.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 2046 Orchard St. for a house fire after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in an exterior wall of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to about $2,000.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

The homeowner, Aries Conley, placed a rodent smoke bomb near an exterior wall of the house, which reportedly caused the fire. Such a smoke bomb produces a thick, suffocating smoke into rodent burrows and is meant to trap gophers, moles, woodchucks, Norway rats, skunks and ground squirrels in their burrows.

The family is able to continue to inhabit the house, the release said.

Other agencies involved included the Racine Police Department and WE Energies.

