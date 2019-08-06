RACINE — Ever since the Smart Cities Council announced it selected the City of Racine for its Smart Cities Challenge, Mayor Cory Mason said he's gotten a lot of questions: What is a smart city? How will it affect day-to-day life? What about privacy? How does a city become "smart"?
To address these and other question, brainstorm ideas, receive feedback from the public and re-introduce Racine as a center of innovation, the city is hosting a series of events entitled "Smart City September."
In addition to moving smart city initiatives forward, Mason and William Martin, the city's Chief Innovation Officer with the Mayor's office, who was heavily involved in the city's application to the Smart Cities Council, see the series of events as an opportunity to raise Racine's national profile.
All three events are located at either Memorial Hall, 72 7th St., or Festival Hall, 5 5th St., in Downtown Racine along the coast of Lake Michigan to show what the city has to offer. Martin said that by highlighting Racine's amenities, low cost of living and commitment to innovation, it could attract entrepreneurs, established businesses, investors and workers.
"We are not in fly-over country," said Martin. "This is a really forward-thinking community."
At a press conference on Tuesday, Mason unveiled the smart city events and hopes that area businesses and residents participate and contribute their opinions as Racine moves toward becoming a “smart city.”
“Innovation hasn’t stopped, it continues to occur and we plan on building on that innovation that’s happened here for a long time,” Mason said. “Innovation continues in this community and we want to celebrate the role that businesses play here locally in shaping tomorrow’s technology.”
One asset the city has, Mason said is the current infrastructure and the population density.
“The city’s fiber (optic cables), we have over 2,400 linear miles of fiber that runs through the Downtown, that is needed for smart city,” Mason said adding other infrastructure like light poles, transit system and water utility can contribute to the success of Racine being a smart city. “We plan on building off of those assets and leveraging those assets into the future.”
With Mason at the press conference was Racine County Executive Jonathan Delegrave, who said the county has been working on “emerging technologies” to create efficient ways to use technology to provide county services and the county plans to help “make this smart cities initiative an overwhelming success.”
“It’s clear that Racine County and the City of Racine are leading the way for Wisconsin embracing technology and preparing for the region to compete in the digital economy,” Delegrave said.
Also present at the press conference was University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford who mentioned that Parkside is planning a master’s degree in “smart city policy,” and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht who mentioned Gateway is continuing to provide classes in cyber security, data analytics and advanced robotics to prepare students for future jobs.
What does it mean and what does it look like?
The first event is a two-day conference scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St., where regional, state and national panelists will discuss the impact smart technology could have in government, business, transportation and the local economy. The two-day conference is $100 and includes breakfast and lunch.
Martin said one of the goals of the conference will be to educate the public about what smart technology can do and how it can be applied.
The morning sessions will include lightning-round brainstorming of possible uses for smart tech in Racine. Afternoons will be devoted to deep-dive discussions to whittle down the list to the strongest ideas.
Topics to be discussed include:
- The promise and potential of smart cities and digital government;
- Privacy, cybersecurity, connectivity and competitiveness;
- Smart mobility and advancing 21st century transportation;
- Building and operating smart and sustainable structures;
- Growing the workforce for the digital economy;
- Taking advantage of technology to improve city services and impact;
- Smart manufacturing and production: making things smarter in today's digital economy;
- Leveraging big data for better analysis and decision-making;
- Creating an ecosystem to support entrepreneurship and innovation;
- Understanding and engaging investors to grow the economy and
- Moving Wisconsin's economically challenged areas forward by incentivizing investment.
Some of the confirmed speakers include InSinkErator's new President Joe Dillon, Aurora Illinois Mayor Richard Irvin, Smart Cities Council CEO Philip Bane, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht and more from across the country.
Getting a plan on paper
Next up, on Sept. 19, also at Memorial Hall, is the Smart Cities Council Readiness Workshop, which Martin said is designed to look more closely at what smart tech projects could work and should be prioritized. The ultimate goal would be to develop a 12 to 18 month plan for implementation. That workshop costs $25 and includes breakfast and lunch.
Martin said the workshop will be very hands-on and interactive, allowing participants to shape how smart initiatives could look in Racine. So far, the city plans to focus on three areas: community-wide connectivity, smart mobility and energy and sustainability.
In particular, the city is hoping to partner with the business community for input in how these innovations are rolled out. Mason pointed to how government partnered with enterprise to plan out the building of the railroads, highway systems and other infrastructure.
Next generation
Finally, harkening back to Racine's roots as a hub of innovation last century, the Racine Innovation and Technology Gala, on Sept. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., is intended to showcase the next generation of innovators in Racine. The gala costs $50 and includes dinner.
Once the hub of the most patents per capita, Martin said he would like Racine to reclaim its entrepreneurial reputation. Starting Aug. 6, the city will accept nominations for Racine Innovation Awards, which will be presented at the gala to acknowledge the "cutting-edge work" inventors and innovators are doing today.
"This is about a whole new generation of (William) Horlicks, (J.I.) Cases and on and on," said Martin.
Nominees must be a business entity with at least one physical site in operation and one or more employees located in the City of Racine or Racine County. They must also have offered a physical, digital product or service commercially available from Jan. 1, 2016 to July 30, 2019.
Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 5. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 11 and the final awards will be presented at the gala. City staff recommended submitting nominations "as early as possible" so judges will have enough time to fully consider each submission.
Finalists will be able to showcase their businesses at booths during the gala. There will also be break-out discussions to look at what is working in Racine, so smart innovations can build on what is already successful.
Panoramic camera
PANORAMIC CAMERA: In 1896, Burlington's Peter Angsten invented a camera with a spring-propelled pivoting lens that captured 180-degree images. The Al-Vista camera was built at Angstens Multiscope and Film Co. in Burlington until 1908, when the Kodak Co. ceased making film for it. Angsten sold his interest in the camera for $3,400, and various forms of the camera have been made since.
Public Domain, Link
Malted milk
MALTED MILK: Everyone knows the Horlick Malted Milk Co. developed the process to dehydrate milk, but did you know what William Horlick's motivation was for the product? No, it wasn't creamy milk shakes. It was to provide a food for babies and sick people that could be shipped without spoiling. The granulated infant food was patented in 1883 and later became the impetus for an entire soda fountain industry.
Automobile
AUTOMOBILE: According to the "Grassroots History of Racine County," the first automobile in the world — that's right, the world — was made in Racine. It was a steam-powered vehicle called The Spark. Dr. James W. Carhart built it and was driving it around the Belle City in 1873.
Carhart was invited to show his creation at a 1908 exhibition of automobiles in Paris, but the car had been dismantled and used for other purposes. At the exhibition, Carhart was addressed as the father of automobiles. The oldest car at the Paris show was 16 years old; Carhart's would have been 35.
The local auto heritage continued with cars made by the Mitchell Co. and the J.I. Case Co.
Blender
BLENDER: Think blender and the names Osterizer and Waring come to mind. While both products were first made here, the inventor was Steven J. Poplawski. In 1922, he came up with the idea of putting a spinning blade at the bottom of a cup to make soda fountain drinks. That idea was turned into a commercial success in the late 1930s by big band leader Fred Waring, who marketed the Waring Blendor, and Racine inventor Frederick Osius.
Universal motor
UNIVERSAL MOTOR: It's hard to imagine, but when electricity was in its infancy, there were battles over what type of current would become the standard in American homes. Racine inventor Chester Beach saw the sparks flying and invented the first motor that ran on both alternating and direct current. With Louis H. Hamilton, Beach developed a fractional horsepower motor that would eventually power just about every kitchen convenience product. Just after the turn of the century, Hamilton Beach's Home Motor was being attached to sewing machines. By 1919, several attachments turned the motor into a grinder, buffer, fan and mixer.
Blenders, sewing machines, mixers, vacuums, toasters and irons are just a few of the products Hamilton Beach made available to the world.
Manual and electric hair clippers
MANUAL & ELECTRIC HAIR CLIPPERS:In the early 1920s, Racine inventors must have been thinking a lot about grooming habits. Hometown entrepreneurs Mathew Andis and John Oster developed a hand-operated hair clipper to touch up the popular bobbed haircuts of the day. Soon barbers everywhere were clipping away with their sartorial device. Andis also developed an electric clipper that remains the industry standard. The Andis Co., 1800 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, still makes clippers today.
Portable vacuum cleaner
PORTABLE VACUUM CLEANER: Until Frederick Osius came along, vacuum cleaners were monstrous machines built into the basements of large buildings, using hoses to reach into individual rooms. Osius used a small electric motor being developed in Racine to make the first portable vacuum cleaner. He sold his business in 1910 for $300,000 to the McCrumb-Howell Co. and started the Hamilton Beach company. He went on to develop a name brand known around the world for home labor-saving devices. The national vacuum cleaner museum in the Pacific Northwest recognizes Racine as the home of the first easily portable vacuum cleaner.
Lollipop machine
LOLLIPOP MACHINE: When an East Coast candy maker wanted to find a way to put hard candy on a stick in 1908, the Racine Confectioners Machinery Co. answered the call. The local company invented a machine to automate the process of making suckers, fast becoming a favorite candy treat. The machine could make 40 lollypops a minute, and the candy company figured it could produce in a week all the suckers it could sell in a year.
Power mower
POWER MOWER: Albert J. Dremel's name is usually associated with small rotary grinding tools still sold under the Dremel name in Racine. But perhaps more significantly, the local inventor is credited with designing the first lawn mower integrated with a specific gas-powered motor. After designing the first wringer as chief engineer for the Maytag Co. in Iowa, Dremel moved to Racine in 1921 and created his mower.
He sold the concept for the reel-type mower to Jacobsen Manufacturing Co. and the 4-Acre mower was produced. Named because it could mow four acres of grass in a day, the machine sold for $275 and was used mainly on golf courses and large estates. Jacobsen went on to produce the first mower for the masses in 1939. Homeowners could buy the Lawn Queen for $87.50.
Garbage disposer
From his basement workshop, local architect John W. Hammes built his wife the worlds first kitchen garbage disposer in 1927. After spending 10 years perfecting his device, Hammes sold 52 handbuilt disposers during his first year of business in the late 1930s. From his invention grew the In-Sink-Erator Manufacturing Co. Half of the homes in America have a garbage disposer. Half of those disposers are In-Sink-Erators.
