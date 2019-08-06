{{featured_button_text}}
Smart cities Racine logo
DAN TALSKY, daniel.talsky@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Ever since the Smart Cities Council announced it selected the City of Racine for its Smart Cities Challenge, Mayor Cory Mason said he's gotten a lot of questions: What is a smart city? How will it affect day-to-day life? What about privacy? How does a city become "smart"?

To address these and other question, brainstorm ideas, receive feedback from the public and re-introduce Racine as a center of innovation, the city is hosting a series of events entitled "Smart City September." 

In addition to moving smart city initiatives forward, Mason and William Martin, the city's Chief Innovation Officer with the Mayor's office, who was heavily involved in the city's application to the Smart Cities Council, see the series of events as an opportunity to raise Racine's national profile.

All three events are located at either Memorial Hall, 72 7th St., or Festival Hall, 5 5th St., in Downtown Racine along the coast of Lake Michigan to show what the city has to offer. Martin said that by highlighting Racine's amenities, low cost of living and commitment to innovation, it could attract entrepreneurs, established businesses, investors and workers.

"We are not in fly-over country," said Martin. "This is a really forward-thinking community."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mason unveiled the smart city events and hopes that area businesses and residents participate and contribute their opinions as Racine moves toward becoming a “smart city.”

“Innovation hasn’t stopped, it continues to occur and we plan on building on that innovation that’s happened here for a long time,” Mason said. “Innovation continues in this community and we want to celebrate the role that businesses play here locally in shaping tomorrow’s technology.”

One asset the city has, Mason said is the current infrastructure and the population density.

“The city’s fiber (optic cables), we have over 2,400 linear miles of fiber that runs through the Downtown, that is needed for smart city,” Mason said adding other infrastructure like light poles, transit system and water utility can contribute to the success of Racine being a smart city. “We plan on building off of those assets and leveraging those assets into the future.”

With Mason at the press conference was Racine County Executive Jonathan Delegrave, who said the county has been working on “emerging technologies” to create efficient ways to use technology to provide county services and the county plans to help “make this smart cities initiative an overwhelming success.”

“It’s clear that Racine County and the City of Racine are leading the way for Wisconsin embracing technology and preparing for the region to compete in the digital economy,” Delegrave said.

Also present at the press conference was University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford who mentioned that Parkside is planning a master’s degree in “smart city policy,” and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht who mentioned Gateway is continuing to provide classes in cyber security, data analytics and advanced robotics to prepare students for future jobs.

What does it mean and what does it look like?

The first event is a two-day conference scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St., where regional, state and national panelists will discuss the impact smart technology could have in government, business, transportation and the local economy. The two-day conference is $100 and includes breakfast and lunch. 

Martin said one of the goals of the conference will be to educate the public about what smart technology can do and how it can be applied.

The morning sessions will include lightning-round brainstorming of possible uses for smart tech in Racine. Afternoons will be devoted to deep-dive discussions to whittle down the list to the strongest ideas.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Topics to be discussed include:

  • The promise and potential of smart cities and digital government;
  • Privacy, cybersecurity, connectivity and competitiveness;
  • Smart mobility and advancing 21st century transportation;
  • Building and operating smart and sustainable structures;
  • Growing the workforce for the digital economy;
  • Taking advantage of technology to improve city services and impact;
  • Smart manufacturing and production: making things smarter in today's digital economy;
  • Leveraging big data for better analysis and decision-making;
  • Creating an ecosystem to support entrepreneurship and innovation;
  • Understanding and engaging investors to grow the economy and
  • Moving Wisconsin's economically challenged areas forward by incentivizing investment.

Some of the confirmed speakers include InSinkErator's new President Joe Dillon, Aurora Illinois Mayor Richard Irvin, Smart Cities Council CEO Philip Bane, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht and more from across the country.

Getting a plan on paper

Next up, on Sept. 19, also at Memorial Hall, is the Smart Cities Council Readiness Workshop, which Martin said is designed to look more closely at what smart tech projects could work and should be prioritized. The ultimate goal would be to develop a 12 to 18 month plan for implementation. That workshop costs $25 and includes breakfast and lunch. 

Martin said the workshop will be very hands-on and interactive, allowing participants to shape how smart initiatives could look in Racine. So far, the city plans to focus on three areas: community-wide connectivity, smart mobility and energy and sustainability.

In particular, the city is hoping to partner with the business community for input in how these innovations are rolled out. Mason pointed to how government partnered with enterprise to plan out the building of the railroads, highway systems and other infrastructure.

Next generation

Finally, harkening back to Racine's roots as a hub of innovation last century, the Racine Innovation and Technology Gala, on Sept. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., is intended to showcase the next generation of innovators in Racine. The gala costs $50 and includes dinner. 

Once the hub of the most patents per capita, Martin said he would like Racine to reclaim its entrepreneurial reputation. Starting Aug. 6, the city will accept nominations for Racine Innovation Awards, which will be presented at the gala to acknowledge the "cutting-edge work" inventors and innovators are doing today.

"This is about a whole new generation of (William) Horlicks, (J.I.) Cases and on and on," said Martin.

Nominees must be a business entity with at least one physical site in operation and one or more employees located in the City of Racine or Racine County. They must also have offered a physical, digital product or service commercially available from Jan. 1, 2016 to July 30, 2019.

Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 5. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 11 and the final awards will be presented at the gala. City staff recommended submitting nominations "as early as possible" so judges will have enough time to fully consider each submission.

Finalists will be able to showcase their businesses at booths during the gala. There will also be break-out discussions to look at what is working in Racine, so smart innovations can build on what is already successful. 

The age of invention: Products invented in Racine County

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Load comments