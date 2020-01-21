Racine homelessness programs get $673,212 from HUD. The money isn't for shelters. It's for housing

RACINE — The number of guests at Racine’s primary homeless shelter is down right now: Only about 100 people are living at the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization shelter, which has capacity for 120.
Homelessness advocates want to keep it that way. They want to get as many people as possible into housing without needing to resort to a homeless shelter.
On Tuesday, the federal government lent a hand in that mission. Representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development delivered a $673,212 check at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave.
None of that money is going to help the shelter itself. The funding is going to help people who already have housing to stay housed, or to help people who are currently homeless to find and stay in a home.
George P. Galvan, the Chicago-based HUD regional administrator, said that the money is “going to the front lines,” since it is being distributed directly to specific local programs. “The workers, the community, that’s where the work is being done. We at the federal level, we support you.”
Getting the help he neededFred Phillips is one of the people who has been helped. Before Phillips became part of the board of directors at HALO and at the Racine Revitalization Project, he was homeless.
Phillips arrived at HALO in January 2012. It was cold. He just wanted to get warm. And he was just starting to realize how much alcoholism was consuming him.
“I didn’t know I had a problem. I just knew I drank and drank too much,” Phillips said. “That was taking control of my life.”
HALO staff encouraged him to join Alcoholics Anonymous and get sober. He did.
He was encouraged to find work. He started working with Racine County Workforce Development Center.
He was told to go back to school. He’s now a student at Gateway Technical College, studying human services.
Phillips has lived in his own place on Third Street for almost seven years, thanks to HALO’s A Place of My Own Housing Initiative, which received $392,734 on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
“I did what they told me to do,” Phillips said. “It’s my belief that for a person coming out of addiction, he has to have a place to go. He has to have food and he has to have a job. If he doesn’t have any of those things, he’s just going to go back to the street where he left off.”
“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said when he made the initial funding announcement on Jan. 14.
That’s a mentality supported by the City of Racine’s current leadership.
Vicky Selkowe, representing Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said that “Safe and affordable housing is the key to preventing homelessness.”
She indicated that the city wants to do more to help fund these programs, protect tenants’ rights and keep people in housing, but it’s a challenge right now considering Racine’s budgetary restraints.
“That’s not a challenge we can overcome on our own. We rely on our partners,” Selkowe said.
Phillips’ story isn’t unique. Since 2010, homelessness in Wisconsin has fallen by nearly 30%, Galvan said.
How the money is being distributed
The housing-first focus of the federal money is a sign of the times, as the federal government and homelessness advocates are seeing eye to eye about how best to help homeless Americans. They agree that shelters don’t need the money so much. It’s better to keep people from ending up in shelters in the first place.
Almost $2.2 billion in HUD grants was announced last week, directed at nearly 6,600 local programs nationwide and with almost $25 million going to Wisconsin programs.
The money is especially appreciated right now, since the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee is still sitting on more than $3 million intended to fund state homelessness initiatives that was included in the 2019-21 budget. The Joint Finance Committee met for the first time on Thursday, and the funding was left off the agenda.
Gov. Tony Evers blamed Republicans for the holdup, telling the Wisconsin State Journal last month, that the “Wisconsinites most vulnerable to the harsh winter are going without the services and assistance they desperately need during the coldest months of the year.” The Department of Administration called for the funding to be released in July. Leaders of the committee, Republicans John Nygren and Alberta Darling, said they want the full legislature to pass a bill to release the funds that were included in the already-approved budget. Also on Tuesday, the Senate unanimously approved one of the eight bills included in the package. It would increase funding for a grant program that provides funding for homeless shelters by $500,000 in each of the next two years.
In addition to the $392,734 received by HALO’s A Place of My Own Housing Initiative, the more than $673,212 HUD provided to Racine programs this year is being distributed to local groups that will use the money specifically for supportive housing, rapid rehousing or planning purposes.
- $103,189 — HOPES Center of Racine’s HOPES Center Rapid Rehousing program, which targets people living on the street.
- $66,058 — SAFE Haven of Racine’s SAFE Passage Housing Project, which helps youth and young people primarily.
- $63,819 — Women’s Resource Center’s Purple Ribbon program, helping women and children escaping domestic violence.
- $47,412 — A Planning grant for the Continuum of Care of Racine County and HALO.
“Federal, state, and local partners must work together to end homelessness,” Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement. “This federal funding supports Racine’s efforts to help families and youth in need and increase access to shelter.”(tncms-asset)e11f8db6-917a-11e9-a152-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)