Racine homelessness programs get $673,212 from HUD. The money isn't for shelters. It's for housing

RACINE — The number of guests at Racine’s primary homeless shelter is down right now: Only about 100 people are living at the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization shelter, which has capacity for 120.

Homelessness advocates want to keep it that way. They want to get as many people as possible into housing without needing to resort to a homeless shelter.

On Tuesday, the federal government lent a hand in that mission. Representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development delivered a $673,212 check at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave.

None of that money is going to help the shelter itself. The funding is going to help people who already have housing to stay housed, or to help people who are currently homeless to find and stay in a home.

George P. Galvan, the Chicago-based HUD regional administrator, said that the money is “going to the front lines,” since it is being distributed directly to specific local programs. “The workers, the community, that’s where the work is being done. We at the federal level, we support you.”

Getting the help he neededFred Phillips is one of the people who has been helped. Before Phillips became part of the board of directors at HALO and at the Racine Revitalization Project, he was homeless.