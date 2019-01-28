RACINE COUNTY — Racine’s homelessness combatants are energized right now.
Throughout the second half of 2018, the leaders of what used to be called the Racine County Continuum of Care developed a three-pronged plan. That plan was revealed at a crowded meeting earlier this month with more than 30 attendees, considerably more than the usual attendance.
The plan has three main aims:
1. Breaking the cycle of evictions
2. Overcoming stereotypes and misconceptions about homelessness
3. Maximizing the impact of available housing
For starters, the group of affiliated public, private and nonprofit organizations is changing its name. It is now known as the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County.
“There’s a lot of coalitions out there … I like the idea of alliance. In my mind, that’s what we all are,” President Ron Thomas said. “That opens the door for all of us.”
Before the meeting ended, Veterans Resource Center Manager Sharen Pease gave an impromptu speech, hoping to spur the rest of the group onward with its 2019 goals.
“We’re going to find a ton of people that want to help, but don’t know how to go about doing it … we have to let the community know we do,” Pease said. “I’m so proud to be part of this group ... you guys are awesome.”
Planning and values
At Friday’s meeting, there were 53 pieces of poster paper taped to the walls of a meeting room inside the United Way of Racine County, 2000 Domanik Drive.
The papers were covered with ideas written in marker, from how to structure future meetings to establishing a Rapid Response Team to measuring success milestones for clients to establishing a new vision statement.
“This is what 15 hours of the strategic planning process looks like,” Thomas said, mentioning that an 18-person team gathered for five 3-hour meetings between August and December, although committee members spent many more hours working individually. “If you look at everyone who is involved in this process, they’re all professionals.”
“We want to see a community with safe and affordable housing for those who want that,” Scott Metzel, HOPES Center executive director, summarized the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County’s hopes going forward.
Evictions
In order to slow down evictions in the Racine area, the HHARC is looking to set up a Rapid Response Team that can be utilized to directly help people facing eviction through mediation and offering small sums of money to help cover missed rent.
Brendan Saunders, the City of Racine’s community development compliance specialist, said that the majority of the calls his office receives still are related to tenant-landlord issues, primarily concerning evictions.
“Evictions are happening fast. We want to slow them down and make sure people have a shot to get through this,” Saunders said, adding that Racine County’s and the City of Racine’s eviction rates are the highest in the state.
To help that team, Saunders advocated for getting new people interested in joining.
“Let’s bring in some of the staff members who are passionate about this,” Saunders said. “Let’s bring in some new voices and see what they say.”
Stereotypes and housing
The second prong the planning team came up with was partnering with a researcher to try to identify the wider-spread causes of eviction and homelessness in Racine County.
“Most of our data is quantitative,” Metzel explained. “In terms of qualitative data that explains why, we don’t have that … We don’t really know what’s behind homelessness.”
Seth Raymond, who is a pastor at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the executive director of the Hospitality Center, would like to see the homeless population in Racine to drop down to near zero. He hopes that a researcher will help identify how to do that.
“Does it take 50 more (housing) units? Does it take 75 more case managers? I don’t know,” he said. “Eventually you have to build a budget around this thing.”
That information will also help inform how the HHARC communicates with the public about people who are homeless or are facing homelessness.
“Homelessness is a situation. It is not an individual’s status. It is not who they are,” Teresa Reinders, a local volunteer, said.
Gai Lorenzen, the executive director of the HALO homeless shelter, said that approximately 700 people entered a state of homelessness sometime during 2018. Concurrently, Lorenzen said that HALO has had success in partnering with increasing numbers of landlords who can open up homes and apartments to people with income who are leaving homelessness.
After spiking in the spring, Lorenzen said that HALO (the county’s largest homeless shelter) hasn’t been over its capacity of 120 nightly clients since this summer. She said this is because of those partnerships with landlords, as well as increased internal efficiency among HALO’s case managers.
