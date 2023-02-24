MOUNT PLEASANT— The 39th annual Racine Home Expo starts tomorrow.

The expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The showcase will host more than 50 vendors displaying home improvement options including bathrooms, cabinets, patios and concrete, and even real estate if you are looking to own a home.

Roma Lodge will be offering its signature Italian food for purchase at the event, so guests won’t have to look for new flooring on an empty stomach.

The event and parking at Roma Lodge are free and open to the public, and the first 600 guests will receive a gift bag from First Call Heating and Cooling.

More information about the expo and full list of vendors can be found at go.journaltimes.com/2023homeexpo

In Photos: Racine Home Expo 2022 continues today and Sunday Racine Home Expo 2022-1.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-2.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-3.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-4.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-5.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-6.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-7.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-8.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-10.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-11.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-12.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-13.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-14.jpg Racine Home Expo 2022-9.jpg