MOUNT PLEASANT— Whether you’re buying, building or beautifying your residence, this longstanding expo has you covered.

The 39th annual Racine Home Expo is coming back for its second year at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26.

The showcase will host more than 50 vendors displaying options including bathrooms, cabinets, patios and concrete, and even real estate if you are looking to own a home.

The vendors will be available to schedule appointments, offer samples and set up services.

Roma Lodge will be offering its signature Italian food for purchase at the event, so guests won’t have to look for new flooring on an empty stomach.

The event is free and open to the public, and the first 600 guests will receive a gift bag from First Call Heating and Cooling.

Parking at Roma Lodge will be free as well.

More information about the expo and full list of vendors can be found at go.journaltimes.com/2023homeexpo

