RACINE — Hundreds of area residents owners looking to update their living spaces had their chance to take that first step toward finishing the project at the 35th annual Racine Home Expo at Festival Hall on Saturday.
Racine resident Jutta Kennedy said she has been coming to the expo for several years.
“I’ve gotten quite a few vendors throughout the years for what I wanted, through here,” Kennedy said. “I like walking and talking to the people and get ideas.”
The expo will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3. The Journal Times is a sponsor of the event.
Kennedy said she was looking to get some work done on her deck and exterior doors.
“My kitchen remodeling I got (the contractor) from here; my bathroom remodeling, I got from here,” Kennedy said. “Almost every project that I have done I have found them here.”
However, Kennedy said, she wishes there would be more local vendors at the event.
“I would like to see more of the local (vendors) just to support Racine and our businesses,” Kennedy said. “I’m not a big fan of out-of-staters; I’d rather keep it in the state.”
Racine County Board Chairman Russell Clark said he attended the event to get some work done on his gutters.
“I’ve set up a couple appointments already for somebody to come out and give me some prices,” Clark said.
Clark also said he’d like to see more local vendors, but in all he felt this is a good event for the community.
“I think these are very much needed,” Clark said. “You can come in and be able to pick who you want to talk to and go from there. It’s starting the process to accomplish a goal to keep the wife happy.”
Session on tax reform
Aside from talking to vendors, patrons also could attend informational sessions on financing home projects, credit scores and “Unbundling the World of TV, Internet and Home Services.”
There also was a session on tax reform with H&R Block.
Susan Anderson, a tax analyst and notary public for H&R Block, said it is good for people to know the changes to the tax laws.
“If you’re having a big change in your life, you might want to go to a professional for that year,” Anderson said. “If you’re getting married, retiring, something big, you might want to get some advice.”
Some of the changes include an increase in the standard deduction, which is double what it was.
Anderson said those who used to itemize things like medical expenses, contributions to charity, state and local taxes and mortgage interest, likely won’t have to do that this year.
“If you’re a married couple and those things don’t exceed $24,000 … then you don’t have to itemize anymore,” Anderson said.
Other changes include not being able to deduct costs for moving expenses, which was previously allowed, Anderson said. She added only those in the military can deduct those costs.
For those that have gotten or are getting a divorce, there are tax-law changes as well.
“You can’t deduct alimony moving forward,” Anderson said. “If you were divorced in 2015 and you pay alimony, then you can still keep deducting that alimony, and the recipient of the alimony can still claim it as part of their income.”
But those getting divorced in 2019 won’t be able to deduct the alimony on next year’s taxes.
Anderson said these changes will be in effect until 2025, and that it’s possible things can change as soon as 2026 depending on what elected officials decide in Washington.
“They may vote to continue it, they may vote to make more changes,” Anderson said. “Taxes are at the whim of Congress. Just because it’s true this year doesn’t mean it’ll be true next year.”
