Racine Home Expo is back, and vendor booths are still available

The Racine Home Expo, showcasing home improvement companies, products and services, is back in person for its 38th year.

Admission is free for the Expo, which is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

More than 60 vendors and exhibitors will be at the expo to offer first-hand knowledge and expertise to help you elevate your home and garden this year.

Spots for vendors are still available — but running out! Call 262-656-6209 or visit https://go.journaltimes.com/2022homeexpovendor to claim your spot.

Why be a vendor?

It’s a chance to connect with home owners for the first time since the Home Expo took place in person in February of 2020.

Since then, home owners have been spending more time at home due to COVID-19 and have noticed more and more things they would like to change or improve about their living spaces.

They will need help in updating or renovating their home inside and out. Vendors who are involved in any step of the process of indoor and outdoor home improvement are welcome to exhibit.

And vendors who are involved in the behind-the-scenes, such as purchasing a home or seeking financial support, are welcome to exhibit as well.

“The Racine Home Expo has been a staple event in the area for the past 38 years. Attendees and vendors alike really missed the opportunity to attend in 2021 so we’re especially excited to be back in person this year,” said Kelly Wells, Journal Times marketing and event manager. “It’s a great opportunity for those looking for everything from full remodeling projects to basic updates to connect with businesses from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin to find their perfect match for the job.”

Though the expo is in Racine, vendors from surrounding counties such as Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee and even Lake County, Illinois.

For more information, visit go.journaltimes.com/2022homeexpo.

