Racine Holiday History: Looking back at Max Gordon and his 'Fourth of July Gangsters'

RACINE — At the classic car show held recently at Milaeger’s, among the many vehicles on display was an old 1932 Ford Tudor, with a couple of kids pretending to make a getaway in the old gangster car.
That car will be familiar to longtime attendees of Racine’s 4th Fest parade, who will remember with fondness Max Gordon and his Fourth of July gangsters.
Gordon dressed in full 1920s gangster gear — right down to the diamond earring and play Tommy gun — and his gang, mostly friends willing to also dress as gangsters and flappers.
Gordon and company did not just march down the center of the parade. They went from side to side, interacting with the crowd, shouting: “Where’s the bank?”
Occasionally, they would stop and dance the Charleston.
On one memorable occasion, the car broke down and the crowd started heckling them with: “Hey, Scarface, next time steal a car that works.”
Gordon acknowledged they tended to draw a lot of water gun fire.
It has been about 20 years since Gordon took the car out for a parade or to go anywhere.
His said his neighbor David Peterson told him this year: “That car is too nice to be in the garage.”
A friend, Mike Robinson, helped get the car into shape so that he could enter it in the classic car show.
Like most classic car owners, Gordon has many stories about his car.
Many decades ago, the car was pulled from a barn, the hay was removed, and the car was taken to a salvage yard owned by Gordon’s family.
Gordon’s uncle gave it to him as a gift in 1959, and he has owned it ever since.
There were many adventures between then and now, including the time he drove it to Texas pulling a trailer, only to have it catch fire on the way back.
The two kids playing in the car during the recent car show were Gordon’s grandkids, Lucas Turner, 6, and Teagan Penland, 10.
Perhaps in the future the classic Ford Tudor will make another appearance in the Fourth of July parade — with an all-new cast of gangsters.